The Bowling Green High School boys’ ice hockey team held St. Francis de Sales to just two goals through the first two periods of play. The Knights proved too much for the Bobcats, however, ultimately prevailing 4-0 Sunday at Slater Family Ice Arena.
“I told our guys in the locker room we have got to clean up some of the little things. We have been in situations where we are down two goals before. We have been notorious for scoring two quick goals at the end of games, in the third period,” Bowling Green coach Connor Rogowski said.
“I told the guys, we have been in this situation before, we know we can do it. We have got to have faith. We have got to work hard, and good things will happen. Unfortunately, we did not get enough pucks to the net today to make something happen, but we gave it a solid effort.”
The Knights third and fourth goals came with 5:24 and 2:12 remaining in the contest. The first of the late pair of goals came from forward Brody Pavlica, who was set up by his teammate, defenseman Noah Egan. The final goal to put away the game came from forward Brendan Booth, who was assisted by Joey Mancy.
“We knew today was going to be a measuring stick to see how far we were off, and honestly, we’re not that far off,” Rogowski said.
“We let up a little bit, and you can’t let up against a team like that. As far as measuring where we’re at, we’re close. We’ve got to fix a couple things, but we’re close.”
The first St. Francis goal came with 5:33 into the game. Billy Dressel set up Devon Homier who found the back of the net. It was Dressel himself who netted the next goal, coming 49 seconds later, this time with Chris Meyer on the assist.
“That’s a team that you have to work hard every shift. You can’t take a shift off. That was the difference. We took a couple shifts off. They didn’t,” Rogowski said.
The Bobcats managed to defend the net well, killing off every penalty. Rogowski said goalie Gavin Sudlow’s play is in good shape with the playoffs only two games away.
“His game is where we need it to be for us to win games. He’s keeping us in games, and that’s exactly what we need him to do. I would say that his performances have been good. He will keep it up and we will be in games,” Rogowski said.
The Bobcats next play Talawanda High School Saturday at Slater. Puck drop is scheduled for 12 p.m.