Dirk Conner is heading into his sixth season at the helm of the Bowling Green High School football program.
After recording his first losing season in his tenure with the Bobcats, Conner wants to get back to his winning ways.
“Since we’ve been allowed to get going, it’s been really good. It’s super positive. We’re excited about the kids we have and the work they’ve been able to put in. It was different. At first, there was a lot of apprehension, but we’ve been really excited,” Conner said.
Bowling Green finished 2019 with a 3-7 overall record, including 2-5 in the Northern Lakes League, but Conner is confident about the team he is fielding this fall.
“I feel good about the people that we have. We’ll always be one of the smaller rosters in the league, but we put 11 kids on the field and we feel really good about the 11 we put out there,” Conner said.
“We’re excited to right some wrongs from the past year and put ourselves back where we know and believe we belong.”
One of those 11 out on the field will be senior quarterback Eli Brown. Brown is an experienced starter at both quarterback and cornerback, and will look to lead a team that returns only three starters on offense as well four on defense.
“We’re all just really excited. We’re hopeful for a season to happen. Every day we just try to keep being better, even if we don’t know what the outcome (of the season) is yet. We’re all still pushing to get a league title. There’s been great energy so far, hopefully we keep it up,” Brown said.
Brown is the only returning player with league honors last year, having earned second team distinction. Brown is looking forward to being a leader for his team, and to use his experience to mentor the players younger than him.
“It’s a new challenge for me. My whole life, I’ve been looking up to the guys at the next level, but now it’s my turn to lead. I take things that I’ve learned in the past and bring it to the younger guys,” Brown said.
The Bobcats will be aided on defense by senior linebacker Cayden Seither, who believes the front seven has a chance to improve significantly this fall.
“If we make the right reads, we’ll be good. We’re pretty young right now, but it’s good for guys to get some experience on the field,” Seither said.