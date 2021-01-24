The Bowling Green High School hockey team’s match with Rocky River High School ended in a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon at Slater Family Ice Arena.
The overtime period that would have followed was not to be, as the game reached its time limit and was prevented by arena officials from continuing.
“I think that we came out a little down in the first period. I think we regrouped at the end of the first. The entire second and third period I think that we played great. I think we kept it on them. I think that we did the simple things. We got pucks out, we got pucks deep, and we got shots on goal,” coach Connor Rogowski said.
“It was unfortunate we couldn’t put another (goal) away, put them away in the third. That’s a heartbreaker right there.”
Shane Cassin proved himself the most valuable player on the afternoon, netting both goals for the Bobcats.
“I think he played good. I think the biggest thing with him is he’s in the right place. He’s getting himself open. He’s moving around, and he’s being in the right place to score goals. And that’s exactly what we need out of him,” Rogowski said.
The Bobcats got on the board first with the initial Cassin goal. The forward found the back of the net with 12:56 in the second period. Cassin was assisted on the score by Nick Powers.
Cassin’s second goal came in the waning minute of the second period. The junior scored with just 45 seconds left in the frame, getting the assist once again from Powers as well as
“Nick has been a contributor all year with the assist. He’s been finding people, dishing it out to them. He has a really good sense of the game. He knows where people are and he finds them. That line, those two together have been really important for us this year,” Rogowski said.
The Pirates would quickly answer back after the first Cassin goal. Fewer than two minutes went by when Danny Asmar netted the rebuttal goal. The forward was unassisted on the score.
Things appeared finished for Rocky River until Reece Rochester came up clutch, netting a goal with just 22 seconds left in regulation.
The Bobcats are out of action for a week, returning Jan. 31 when they host conference foe Anthony Wayne. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.