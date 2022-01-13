On Senior Night, the Bowling Green wrestling team earned two Northern Lakes League victories Wednesday night over Sylvania Southview and Maumee in a tri-meet at home.
The Bobcats defeated Southview, 48-38, and Maumee, 50-18.
Double winners for BG were Daniel Castro, Daniel Fields, Paul Archer, Mikey Kinzel, Robert Archer, Jackson Shafer, Ethan Damron, Dominick Burch and Colton Keefe.
Winning one match for the Bobcat grapplers was Xavier Scott and Jacob Baumgardner.
LAKOTA-OLD FORT BOYS
OLD FORT — Myles Miller scored 26 points to lead Old Fort to a 73-36 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division victory over Lakota Tuesday.
The Stockaders improve to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the River Division, while Lakota remains winless in nine games, including seven league games.
For the Raiders, Cam Burley scored 12 points, J Matz had nine points, Kinzer Dussell and A.J. Lindsay scored four points apiece.
Logan Streacker, Jayden Clayburn and Jacob Stuller scored two points each and Collin Zender added one point.
For Old Fort, Casey Clouse scored 16, Colin Nutter had 10 points, Adam Magers scored seven, and Carter Dubois scored five.
Isiah Perez and Simon Tackett, Isaac Snyder and Pierson Steyer added two points apiece for the Stockaders.
LAKE-OAK HARBOR BOYS
OAK HARBOR — Oak Harbor’s T.J. Hallett tied a school record with eight three-point baskets to lead Oak Harbor to a 64-46 non-league victory over Lake on Monday.
Hallett scored a game-high 36 points and led his team to a 34-14 halftime lead. Both teams are 5-7.
Cam Hoffman led Lake with 13 points, Brendon Darr scored nine points, Dylan Wylie had six points, Richie Hayward had five points and Chase Osborn added four points.
For the Rockets, Keegan Durdel scored 12, Ethan Stokes scored seven, Zach Clune scored four, Jaqui Hayward scored three, and Jaxson Overmyer added two points.
NORTHWOOD-GENOA GIRLS
NORTHWOOD — Genoa girls basketball improved to 5-6 with a 47-30 victory over Northwood Monday. The Rangers are 4-3.
For Northwood, Randi Wilson and Zoe Turner scored 13 points each, Meaih Smith added three points and Autumn Schroeder scored one point.
For the Comets, Lacy Frias scored a game-high 25 points, Gina Goodman scored 13, Aly Hartford had eight points and Sophie Richards added one point.
BGSU FOOTBALL
Bowling Green head football coach Scot Loeffler announced Thursday the hiring of BGSU alum Alex Bayer as the special teams coordinator. He replaces Bob Ligashesky who left following the 2021 season to fill the same role at Syracuse.
Bayer, a 2013 BGSU alum, returns home after spending 2021 at Valparaiso as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.