NORWALK — At the Division II district wrestling meet, Bowling Green scored 68½ points to finish in a sixth-place tie with Bellevue in the team standings on Saturday.
Buckeye (211½) won the team title, followed by Wauseon (192), Tiffin Columbian (133), Ashland (124½) and St. Marys (119). Rossford scored seven points to tie for 34th.
Bowling Green senior Cameron Deiter (30-1), the Northern Lakes League Wrestler of the Year, won a 126-pound championship by pinning Wauseon junior Larry Moreno (21-6) in 4:35.
BG junior Mike Kinzel (38-5) won the 157-pound district title with an 8-3 decision over Ashland junior Jon Metzger (46-8).
BG junior Dominick Burch pinned Port Clinton sophomore Samari Smith (16-9) in 35 seconds to win the fifth-place match at 285 pounds.