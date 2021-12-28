TONTOGANY — Bowling Green boys basketball has been making the rounds against Wood County’s Northern Buckeye Conference teams.
The Bobcats do not have Rossford or Lake on their schedule, but defeated NBC preseason favorite Eastwood 76-71, Elmwood 55-47, and finished off the trifecta with a 78-42 win at Otsego Tuesday.
It is BG’s fourth straight win as they improve to 5-3 while Otsego falls to 1-7.
The Bobcats got 11 players into the scoring column, led by senior guard Ryan Jackson’s 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.
BG sophomore guard Brayden Freeman, junior guard Evan Brandt and junior forward Jabari Conway scored nine points apiece. Brandt also had five rebounds and two steals.
Against Eastwood, the Bobcats made 16 of 21 three-point shots (76%), but they did not need the long ball against the Knights.
BG did shoot 56% (33 for 59) from the field and connected on 10 treys, but they also forced 22 turnovers, including 15 steals, leading to easy points in transition.
BG senior guard Zach Furnas and senior forward Jack Suelzer had two steals apiece in the first quarter as the Bobcats forced nine turnovers but led by just 10-4 after eight minutes.
In the second, Jackson scored seven points as the Bobcats exploded for 26 points to take a 36-16 lead at intermission.
“We talked about our key today was pushing the pace and we started out a little slow,” said acting BG head coach Adam Newcomer, who is filling in for Mason Roth.
“Once we got going, Ryan Jackson got us going a little bit and he’s a great kid, so we finally started putting up some points.”
Otsego opened the second half on a 9-3 run to begin closing the gap, but after a Bobcat timeout BG closed the stanza on a 16-5 run to pull away, 55-30, heading into the fourth.
“We thought we had a chance a couple times. BG is a really nice team, very well coached and has great players,” Otsego coach Steve Carroll said.
“I wish we would have made more plays at the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter, but our kids are fighting and working hard. We just have a lot to work on.”
Otsego’s lone win came against Woodmore, 45-39, in NBC action, so Carroll knew his Knights had their work cut out against a Northern Lakes League opponent.
“That is a game we know we are going to have to fight and we are going to have to play almost perfect to have a chance to win,” Carroll said. “It is a chance to go out and test ourselves against one of the better teams around.”
Otsego sophomore guard Owen Weaver scored a team-high 18 points, including four treys.
The Knights were 18 for 45 (40%) from the field and forced 13 BG turnovers. BG outrebounded Otsego, 29-22, and only four free throws were shot by both teams combined.
For BG, junior forward Nate Kress scored eight points and Furnas had six points and three steals.
Suelzer scored five points and senior guard Isaiah Cook, junior guard Brock Hastings, sophomore guard Jake Amspoker and senior guard Caleb Prater scored four points each.
Hastings had three steals and Suelzer and Kress had two steals apiece.
For Otsego, sophomore forward Jack Simpson scored eight points and had two steals and senior guard Michael Budge scored six points.
Senior guard Chase Helberg and sophomore forward Thomas Norrington scored four apiece and sophomore guard Tanner Balusik added two points.
BG’s four-game win streak will be tested Wednesday as the Bobcats travel to Ottawa-Glandorf (4-0), a Division III state final four qualifier last year.
“We got a really big one tomorrow, but we are going to start getting into league play and start getting into our rhythm,” Jackson said. “I think we’re going to start hitting a real hot streak soon.”
Newcomer said it was good that he was able to get plenty of players into the game Tuesday to keep his top 10 players rested for the O-G game.
“We’re a deep team and we have O-G tomorrow, so since we have a deep bench, we wanted to make sure we got everybody in,” Newcomer said
“We’ve got 10 plays that can play, and they are deep and love playing together.”