SYLVANIA - Bowling Green’s bid to earn its second Northern Lakes League victory failed at Cat Stadium as the Bobcats were shut out by league co-leader Northview, 28-0.
The Bobcats fall to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the NLL, while the Wildcats improved to 5-2 overall and stayed perfect in the NLL at 4-0.
Northview scored first on a 4-yard run by quarterback Logan Thor with 7:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Aidan Schmidt scored on a 1-yard run with 11:27 remaining in the half and Thor threw a 15-yard TD strike to Andrew Fineske with 4:30 left.
Thor tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Gino Carlo with 1:21 remaining in the game for the Wildcats’ final score.
For BG, Kadin Shank completed 5 of 12 passes for 69 yards and led BG’s rushing attack with 89 yards on 12 carries to provide 158 yards of total offense.
Marcus Hammer ran for 69 yards on 17 carries and caught two passes for 37 yards, including one that covered 22 yards.
Evan Brandt caught two passes for 22 yards and threw a 7-yard completion to Shank. Isaiah Cook caught one pass covering 10 yards.
The Bobcats were held to 237 total yards and had 13 first downs.