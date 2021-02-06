Bowling Green boys’ basketball defeated Perrysburg 46-43 Friday night in an NLL showdown.
The Bobcats move to 6-11 overall and 3-3 in the NLL with the win. The Yellow Jackets fall to 9-7 and 3-2 in the NLL with the loss.
BG held a commanding lead from the start, up 15-3 after one quarter. The Yellow Jackets fought back in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 23-18 in favor of the Bobcats at halftime.
It seemed like the momentum was shifting but a good quarter from both teams had the score at 36-32 at the end of three quarters. In the end, BGHS was able to hold on for the big win over their NLL rivals.
Bobcats big man Kaleb Gerken led all scorers with 15, going 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Teammate Ryan Jackson added 14. Only six players would score for the Bobcats on the night.
For Perrysburg, Joey Bohman led the way with 13, teammate Matt Watkins was just behind him.
Next up for Perrysburg is an away contest with Ashland tonight. Bowling Green travels to Anthony Wayne on Tuesday.