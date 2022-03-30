BG’s Gavin Sudlow, left, moves the ball past Northview’s Mason Hacker Tuesday during a game at Bowling Green High School. Evan Brandt scored eight goals and Reece Rath scored four as Bowling Green lacrosse won its Northern Lakes League opener, 12-10, over Sylvania Northview. The Bobcats, 2-1 overall, got eight saves in net from goalie Hunter Sockman.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead in parked car
- Patrol investigating fatal traffic crash in Wood County
- “Pure evil:’ N. Baltimore man going to prison for child porn
- Trucker ejected in rollover on US 24
- David Lee leaves Elmwood board
- Man, child die in Wauseon crash
- Sheriff's deputy hit by vehicle on Ohio 199
- Worst in the country: Lake Twp. tops for blocked crossings
- Mom in Fulton County crash dies; whole family killed
- BG man sentenced to prison for riot
Videos
Collections
- Eastwood vs Ottawa-Glandorf, Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Eastwood vs Cardinal Stritch, Saturday, March 5, 2022
- State Wrestling, Sunday, March 13, 2022
- BG vs Findlay, Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Eastwood vs Liberty Center, Thursday, March 3, 2022
- BG vs Northview, Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- BGSU vs Kent State, Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Bobcat hockey vs Findlay, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
- Perrysburg vs Findlay, Thursday, March 3, 2022