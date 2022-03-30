BG’s Gavin Sudlow, left, moves the ball past Northview’s Mason Hacker Tuesday during a game at Bowling Green High School. Evan Brandt scored eight goals and Reece Rath scored four as Bowling Green lacrosse won its Northern Lakes League opener, 12-10, over Sylvania Northview. The Bobcats, 2-1 overall, got eight saves in net from goalie Hunter Sockman.

