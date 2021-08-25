Nilah Fagan, 8, decorates a running number bid while at the table of the Bowling Green High School cross country team during the 7th annual Fan Fair at Bobcat Stadium last week. The public was invited to meet members of the fall sports teams and watch the high school marching band perform.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Beware of BER: Disease brought on by stress
- Elmwood cracks down on dress code
- BG man indicted for hitting child; Mull still wanted by police
- BG schools needs to fill 40 para-professional positions
- Grand jury indicts 3 men for rape
- Secret's out: Nietz, Belleville are 2021 Wood County Fair royalty
- Man injured in tractor roll-over in Cygnet
- Teen motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
- Woman in line for Cedar Point coaster injured by falling metal
- Eastwood will offer religious education: LifeWise starting in the fall