Bowling Green hockey finished its season 22-10-1, including 7-4-1 in the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division, good enough for third place out of seven teams.
BG ended the regular season giving up three power play goals during a 4-2 loss to Red Division champion and defending state champion Toledo St. Francis (23-9-1, 10-1) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on the campus of Bowling Green State University Sunday.
Despite the loss, BG coach Connor Rogowski said his team is set for the tournament.
“After this weekend, we feel really good about going into the tournament. We’re in a really good place,” Rogowski said.
“We’ve built up these last three, four games. We just have to stay out of the box, other than that we played a great game today.”
BG, the No. 2 seed opens tournament play Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tam-O-Shanter Durocher Rink taking on the winner of No. 6 seed Toledo St. John’s (7-23-2) and Anthony Wayne (13-17-2).
A win Saturday would send the Bobcats into the district semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 26 against the winner of No. 3 Findlay (18-8-4) and No. 5 Perrysburg (18-14-2). The Trojans are ranked ninth in the state poll.
Rogowski and team captain, senior forward Nick Powers, say the team’s depth has carried them forward. Rogowski has had to rebuild the program after no 2018 season, and that is happening.
“Having third line guys who can score and taking it to teams so that if somebody is having an off night, somebody is going to be right there picking him up,” Powers said.
“It is great that we have a lot of depth. We feel good about our team right now.”
Rogowski added, “We’ve done a lot. We have tremendous depth. We have three lines that we can rotate offensively and defensively every single game. These guys are going to make a difference.
“They are going to be in the game, and they are not going to let us down, and that is a big thing. That is something we haven’t had — that kind of depth.
“Now that we have it, we are going to use it and we are going to wear teams down because a lot of teams don’t have the depth that we have. Offensively, we have a lot of good players and defensively we have a full unit back, and obviously in goal.”
In goal, senior Gavin Sudlow has stood his ground. Against No. 2 ranked St. Francis, he made 24 saves and gave up only one goal when BG was skating 5-on-5 with the Knights.
“We have a great goaltender in Gavin Sudlow,” Powers said. “He puts us in position to win every game. He has been great for us all year.”
Rogowski added, “Obviously, goaltending has been tremendous. We can’t thank him enough. He has been great this year, he has kept us in games, and when we needed to go propel him, we’ve done that s well.
“All around three units, offensively, defensively and goaltending, they really have come together,” Rogowski continued.
But giving up three power play goals is still one lesson that the team needs to learn heading into the district tournament.
The Bobcats were outshot by only a 28-25 count against the Knights Sunday.
“Five on five game, it’s a 2-1 game right there,” Rogowski said. “It’s extremely even, we know we played them hard, and we knew what we had to do 5-on-5.
“Versus a good team, one of the best teams, you have to stay out of the box. That’s one of the unfortunate things about it and we didn’t do that today.”
BG senior forward Shane Cassin tied the score at 1-1 in the first period when he stole the puck from Will Sherer at the blue line in the Knights’ defensive zone and scored unassisted with 6:13 in the first period.
The Knights proceeded to score three power play goals unanswered. The two second period goals were scored 11 seconds apart, the first developing from two BG penalties giving the Knights a 5-on-3 advantage.
BG senior forward Luke Johnson answered by scoring on a senior Brayden Clauson’s pass from the left corner with 4:11 left in the game.
For the Knights, Virgil Huffman had two goals and an assist, Jake Myers had a goal and an assist, Jon Jaros had a goal, and Sherer, Chris Meyer, Gordon Hunt and Joe Mancy had one assist each.
St. Francis opens tournament play on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Tam-O-Shanter by taking on the winner of Sylvania Southview and Toledo Whitmer.
St. Francis coach Chris Varga hopes to keep the momentum going.
“If we play like this the rest of the way, we hopefully have a chance to make it to the finals in districts,” Varga said.
“We played hard. We just have to work on our fundamentals. It is really costing us, giving up goals.”