Bowling Green High School softball junior Mercedes Richter was a home run short of a cycle on Monday night, as the Bobcats rolled to a 7-3 victory in their first NLL contest of the season against Napoleon at home.
BGHS moves to 6-4 overall and 1-0 in the NLL with the win. Napoleon falls to 1-4, 0-1 NLL with the loss.
The bats were alive from the jump for the Bobcats as they scored one run in the first inning, three in the second and one more in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead into the fourth inning of play.
The Bobcats came into the game on a two-game losing streak and head coach Shawn Watson wanted his team to come out swinging to start the game.
“We had talked to the girls before the game, our game plan was to be aggressive at the plate and we executed that. We were aggressive at the plate, we were aggressive on the base paths. It helped us to get that initial lead,” Watson said.
They had the pitching to back them up as well. Junior Katelyn Ziems and sophomore Meghan Kramp split the action in the circle with Ziems going the first four and getting the win and Kramp closing out the game.
Only one earned run was given up by the duo, given up in the third inning. The other two runs scored by the Wildcats came after a couple of fielding errors by the Bobcats.
The duo has been the two main pitchers for the team all season, and with their experience level being so low coming into the season, Watson is definitely happy with the progression they have made throughout the year.
“For as young as they are — I have a junior and sophomore pitcher, that had zero varsity experience coming into this year. So, the job that they have done all season for us is incredible. They are hitting their spots, they’re spinning the ball like we ask them to. They are not overpowering, but we do have good spin,” Watson said.
At the plate, the Bobcats were led by Ricther, who went 3-for-4, grabbing both a triple and a double en route to a two RBI night.
Richter hits second for the Bobcats, but her teammates above and below her in the lineup excelled as well. Leadoff hitter and senior Michaela Boston came across the plate three times in the game, going 2-for-3 on the day and also driving in two RBIs of her own. The three-hole hitter in senior Brooke Mannin also had 2 RBIs, going 1-for-3 from the plate.
As a team, the Bobcats were clearly able to mix their aggression with some discipline at the plate as they only struck out three times as a team in the entire game. This was an important factor for a young Bobcats’ team and their potential success coming into the season.
“We are seeing the ball well right now. We are reading that and being very disciplined at the plate,” Watson said. “Discipline at the plate is a big key for us with this young group. I’ve got two returning starters so for the ability they have right now to read the ball is incredible for as young as they are.”
Next up for the Bobcats will be another NLL contest, this time on the road against Perrysburg Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.