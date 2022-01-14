In Northern Lakes League bowling at Al-Mar Lanes Thursday, the Bowling Green boys team fell to Springfield, 2,363-2,231, and the Bobcat girls fell to the Blue Devils, 1.905-1,839.
For the BG boys, Nicolas Calderon bowled a 135 and 158, Jerrad Main bowled a 178 and 212, Tyler Bowen scored a 134 and 138, Garrett Genson bowled a 201 and 159, and Aiden Piper bowled a 151 and 190.
Springfield also won the boys match Baker game total, 630-576, and each team bowled a 456 in the girls Baker match.
In the girls match, Linda Alfaro bowled a 164 and 209, Catie Myers a 165 and 156, Emma Simler 114 and 125, Gianna Hemming a 91, Haley Roberts a 126 and 152, and Ali Murphy had an 81.
EASTWOOD-WOODMORE GIRLS BK
PEMBERVILLE — Woodmore senior guard Sophie Blausey scored 16 points as the Wildcats held off a second half rally to defeat Eastwood, 44-40, in a key Northern Buckeye Conference game Thursday.
Eastwood’s loss leaves Lake (9-3, 6-1) as the only NBC team with one loss. Elmwood is 11-7 and 7-2 and the Wildcats and Eagles are both 8-4 and 5-2.
In Woodmore’s win, they took a 22-16 halftime lead, but Eastwood fought back to make it a one-point game entering the final quarter.
Blausey and 6-1 senior post Camryn Ivy scored four points each during the fourth quarter to put the game on ice for the Wildcats.
Ivy added 10 points as the Wildcats shot 44% from inside the arc (16-for-36), and despite making just one of 11 three-point shots, Woodmore was 9-for-14 from the line, including 5-for-9 in the fourth quarter.
Blausey made 6-of-11 field goals and Ivy was 4-for-7, shooting a combined 10-for-18 inside the arc (56%). They also combined to go 6-for-9 from the charity stripe.
Eastwood senior Aubrey Haas, who was 6-for-9 from inside the arc, led the Eagles with 15 points.
As a team, the Eagles made 11-for-30 field goals (37%) inside the arc, were 3-for-10 from three-point territory and 9-for-13 from the line.
Kayla Buehler was 2-for-2 from outside the arc and scored eight points for Eastwood, Brenna Moenter and Paige Rost scored seven apiece and Amelia Ward added three points.
For the Wildcats, Macey Bauder scored nine points and Alayna Hahn scored three points.
ELMWOOD-ROSSFORD GIRLS
ROSSFORD — Elmwood improved to 11-7 overall and 7-2 with an easy 50-19 victory over Rossford Thursday in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt on Joe Stalma Court.
Brooklyn Thrash led the Royals with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Anna Meyer scored 12 points and had five steals.
The Royals, who had 23 rebounds and just 10 turnovers, shot 50% (17-for-34) from inside the arc, made two of three shots from outside the arc, and made 10-of-15 free throws.
Brandi Beckford scored nine points, Anna Barber had six points, and Madi Lee and Cara Frank scored two points each for the Royals. Frank had a team-high four assists.
Gabrielle Boyd led Rossford (2-11, 1-8) with eight points, Clare Logan had five points, Katie Glowacki scored four points and Scarlett Williams added two points.
GENOA-OTSEGO GIRLS
TONTOGANY — Gina Goodman scored 36 points, including hitting eight three-point shots, in leading Genoa to a 62-12 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Otsego.
Genoa improves to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the NBC, while Otsego remains in 11 games, including seven league games.
For the Comets, Lacy Frias scored 20 and Aly Hartford, Gabby Lopez and Liv Kimpon scored two points apiece.
Sam Lehr and Rylee Brown scored three points each for the Knights and Lauren Hillesheim, Sophie Dimick and Kaylee Eberly had two points apiece.
NORTH BALTIMORE-ARLINGTON GIRLS
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore improved to 9-5 and 4-1 in the Blanchard Valley Conference with a 35-26 win over visiting Arlington Thursday.
NB 6-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer led her team with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Halie Inbody scored seven points and dished out three assists, Gabby Estrada scored six points, Hailey Lennard had four points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Leia Thomas scored four points and Lydia Feehan added two points for the Tigers.
Hagemeyer and Lennard’s combined 19 rebounds helped the Tigers to a 31-20 advantage off the glass. Arlington had 12 turnovers to NB’s 18.
The Tigers were 10-for-27 (37%) inside the arc, 3-of-17 outside the arc, and made 6-of-19 free throws.
For the Red Devils (4-9, 2-3), Kylie Jolliff scored 11 points, Brooklyn Smith scored seven points, Cami Settlage scored six points and Adriana Agapiou added two points.