PERRYSBURG — Springfield held Perrysburg to seven second half points en route to a 33-24 Northern Lakes League victory in the first game of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader Friday.
The Jackets shot 25% from the floor (9-for-36) and committed 20 turnovers, but somehow Perrysburg was still in the game early in the fourth quarter.
Perrysburg freshman guard Chloe Kilbride scored on a 15-foot jumper after receiving an inbounds pass with 5:50 remaining to give the Yellow Jackets a 24-23 lead.
The Yellow Jackets would never score or lead again as the Blue Devils closed on a 10-0 run.
“Defensively is actually where we hold our hat,” said Springfield coach Clifton Hodges. “To hold a team like Perrysburg to 24 points, including seven points in the second half — that is fantastic. We did a great job playing defense and I think that is why we got out of here with a victory.”
Four Blue Devils combined for 14 steals — sophomore forwards Kalaia Taylor and Gretchen Sigman had four steals apiece and junior guard Kendall Carruthers and sophomore guard A’Leah Hodges had three steals each.
Even Springfield is used to scoring more than 33 points. The Blue Devils made just four field goals in the first half and finished 11-for-42 from the floor.
“I told the girls we have to get after it more defensively,” Hodges said. “We were getting all the shots we needed, they just were not falling. I thought the second half they fell in a little bit.”
Springfield made up for it by connecting on 7-of-11 free throws and committing just six turnovers.
Springfield improves to 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the NLL. Perrysburg saw its record dip to 9-9 overall and 6-6 in the conference.
“We’re too soft. We’re not going to beat any of these teams unless we get tougher,” Perrysburg coach Todd Sims said.
“We missed way too many shots, too many around the basket. We don’t give it. We just take it all the time,” Sims added.
Carruthers led the Blue Devils with 11 points, including two triples, and Kilbride had a game-high 13 points, five rebounds and two triples for the Jackets.
Sigman had seven points and seven rebounds, freshman guard Jade Battle had six points and five rebounds, and Taylor scored four points for the Devils.
Hodges had three points and five rebounds and senior center Markiya Cunningham added two points for Springfield,
Perrysburg junior forward Megan Gibbs scored five points and six boards, senior guard Katie Sims scored four points and sophomore center Wrigley Takats added two points.
Perrysburg did control the glass by a 36-26 count as Gibbs, Sims and Takats grabbed six caroms apiece. The Jackets got to the line for just four free throw attempts, making two.