HOLLAND — Springfield made quick business of Bowling Green Thursday night when they beat the visiting Bobcats 9-0.
The Blue Devils scored an impressive seven goals in the first half, including four by Northern Lakes League player of the year Trevor Tabb.
Springfield improves to 4-3-1 on the year and prepares to face St. John’s Jesuit on Tuesday. Bowling Green finishes at 2-6 on the season.
“Today went about as bad as it can possibly go. It’s easy to be negative in the moment. We lost to a good team,” Bobcats head coach Josh Fox said. “But the message was, let’s not focus on today. We can learn from it and grow from it … and not let one game define the entire season.”
Tabb scored four goals in 30 minutes. His first goal came with less than 37 minutes to play in the first period putting the Blue Devils up 2-0. Tabb headed in the second with under 29 minutes remaining in the first half, making the score read 4-0 Springfield. Tabb scored his hat trick goal 10 minutes later to make it 5-0 Blue Devils.
“NLL Player of the Year,” Springfield head coach Adam Sloan said plainly when asked about Tabb’s performance. “Phenomenal athlete. Phenomenal high school career. You know, once Trevor gets that first one, he’s dialed in and you can tell my man was ready to eat.”
Tabb made it a haul of goals with his fourth, coming with just less than seven minutes remaining in the half to put the Blue Devils up 7-0.
Sloan admits he was anxious to be leading early.
“I don’t want to sound like that guy, but even being up 4-0, we needed to get a couple more because it’s a long 70 minutes to try and make sure we don’t let that first one in,” Sloan said.
Springfield came out of the gate strong, scoring the first goal of the match less than 40 seconds in, when Reed Sautter found the back of the net. Tim Cox’s goal made it 3-0 Blue Devils with more than 35 minutes to play in the first half. Adonay Eyob scored with just less than 11 minutes remaining in the half.
Seven minutes into the second half, Josh King found the back of the net to make it 8-0 Blue Devils. Finishing it off was Zaier Dar who scored a late goal with two minutes remaining.
It was the last soccer game for Bowling Green’s eight seniors, including all-NLL players Isaac Erdody and Alex Landgraaf, who was out due to injury.
“We have eight seniors. We wanted to play for them. We talked about finishing strong and playing for each other, and trying to find something positive at the end of all this. Just playing together as a team,” Fox said.