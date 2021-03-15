Of 20 area wrestlers that competed in the state championships this past weekend, 10 were able to place in the tournament.
Eight wrestlers competed for Perrysburg in the Division I championships. Sophomore Joey Blaze (138) was the lone state champion of the weekend, pinning his opponent Jake Niffenegger of LaSalle High School in 7 minutes and 26 seconds. He finishes the season 44-0.
Three others placed for the Yellow Jackets. Senior Alex Garee (152), who came into the weekend 40-0, fell 4-3 to the eventual state champion Victor Voinovich in semifinals. He won his third place match 4-3. Sophomore Ryan Avalos (136) pinned his first matchup in 2 minutes and 49 seconds but then fell 14-3 to eventual runner up Jaxon Joy. Avalos finished fifth on the weekend. The last placer for the Yellow Jackets was Diego Chavez (113) who lost his first match but battled in the loser’s bracket to place seventh.
Other Perrysburg wrestlers that wrestled but did not place include sophomore Myles Takats at 126, junior Allenson Denkins (132), senior Ryan Musgrove (195) and senior Brayden Butzin. Takats won his first losers bracket matchup but fell in the second. Denkins, Musgrove and Butzin won their first matches but fell in the next two.
Bowling Green High School saw two wrestlers at state in Division II. Junior Cameron Deiter (120) had a nice showing. He won his first two matches then fell via pin in the semifinal. He finished fourth on the weekend. Sophomore Mike Kinzel (145) won his first match but then lost his next two and did not place on the weekend.
Division III saw four different schools have wrestlers.
Two made the finals but both fell and were runner ups for the tournament. At the 220 class Otsego High School senior Cade Limes fell to Delta junior Austin Kohlhofer 11-4 in the finals. Kohlhofer finished 52-0 on the season. Eastwood High School senior Brandon Hahn was also a runner-up at the 120 class. He finished 53-2 on the season falling in the state finals Max Shore via pin.
Other placers around the area include Eastwood junior Gavin Owens who fell in semifinals and ended up finishing fifth for the weekend; Otsego freshman Trevor Wilcox (106), who placed seventh; and Elmwood High School junior Gunner Endicot (152), who fell in the semifinals and finished fifth.
Other wrestlers at Division III that wrestled but did not place include Eastwood sophomore Bryce Hesselbart (160) and senior Jimmy Recknagel (170); Oteseo sophomore Joseph Manley (126); and Northwood senior Hunter Schmoekel (170). Recknagel won his first match but fell in the next two.