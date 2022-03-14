COLUMBUS — Four points separated Perrysburg from upsetting perennial powerhouse Lakewood St. Edward and winning a Division I state team championship Sunday.
At the Jerome Schottenstein Center, the Yellow Jackets had six wrestlers in the championship finals, the Eagles had four, and two were going head-to-head.
If Perrysburg wins five of six matches and gets one bonus point, at the minimum, they would be state champions.
Perrysburg went 3-3 as three Jackets won state titles and three were runners-up, but two of the runners-up finishers lost their match by one point heartbreakers and the other by two points.
Even better news is that all six Yellow Jackets are underclassmen and will return next year.
The three state champions are freshman Cole Evans (48-4) at 106 pounds, freshman Marcus Blaze (55-0) at 113 and junior Joey Blaze (54-2) at 144.
The three second place Yellow Jackets are all juniors — Ryan Avalos (47-6) at 120, junior Wynton Denkins (51-4) at 150 and junior Myles Takats (48-6).
At one point late during the championship round, Perrysburg trailed St. Edward 167-165½ and both teams had wrestlers waiting to hit the mat, including one head-to-head match.
However, in the end St. Edward won with 176 points, Perrysburg finished a historic-best second with 165½ points and Dublin Coffman was third with 109½ points out 98 D-I schools with grapplers qualifying.
“I’m really proud, but to be honest with you I feel for our kids and our program,” Perrysburg coach Scott Burnett said.
“They put themselves in position all weekend to win the championship and I felt they really wanted to win — for themselves, for their families, for their program and for me.
“It’s tough when you are torn, because we got three champions, which is amazing.”
Evans opened against St. Edward freshman Adam Butler (22-10), and after two scoreless periods, the Perrysburg freshman broke the ice with a third period takedown, eventually winning 4-0.
To get the takedown in an otherwise non-eventual match pitting two skilled wrestlers was not easy. Evans had a strategy planned and executed it to perfection.
“I knew what he was going to do, I saw him training it, and as soon as I felt him go, I snatched it,” Evans said.
“It boosts my spirit and makes me believe that I can push through and get it done,” Evans said, responding to the large contingent of Perrysburg fans filling the Division I end of the Schottenstein Center.
Evans said it culminates years of hard work with his father Mark, an assistant coach.
“It’s huge. We put in 10 minutes after every practice working, just my father and I, when nobody else is around, and in the mornings doing the runs over the summer, just making sure that I’m prepared for everything that could go wrong,” Evans continued.
“It’s great that all the hard work and training has paid off,” added Evans.
Marcus Blaze won a 15-5 major decision over Cincinnati LaSalle freshman Holden Huhn (32-7), and Marcus nearly finished with a pin near the end of the match. He would rather have had the fall or even a technical fall.
“It feels great, but I wish I could have scored a few more points,” Marcus said. “I mean I scored 15, but I was looking for more.”
Marcus said he loved the support he got from the Perrysburg contingent, who at the time were still hopeful the Yellow Jackets could pull out the team title.
“It feels great hearing the thumping on the mat,” Marcus said. “Normally it’s on the concrete where you don’t hear any of the thumping.”
Marcus, ranked No. 1 in Ohio all season, was even more pleased to finish unbeaten with 55 wins. He flashed the numbers 55 after the win.
“Accomplishing this is definitely one of the goals I had set out to do,” Blaze said. “Going undefeated just makes it so much more important with the big ‘O’ next to my name.
“That means more honestly than winning it. Knowing that I was undefeated just like my brother was last year and I added 10 more wins to it and go above him was great.”
In addition, Marcus got the bonus points needed for Perrysburg to defeat St. Edward, if they could have held on.
“Coach said we need five champs and one bonus point, so I said, ‘I’ll give you that one bonus point,’ so I got the bonus,’” Marcus said.
Blaze added that the No. 1 ranking never bothered him, even though he knew it was a target on his back.
“Honestly, there was no pressure. Knowing that I’m No. 1 and I do what I do. I do a totally different thing from these guys. These guys are real good but I think I’m a lot better,” Marcus said.
Marcus’ older brother Joey Blaze got an escape in the second period, and that held up as he recorded a 1-0 win over Dublin Coffman sophomore Ethan Birden (47-7), despite Birden pushing hard for a takedown the final 30 seconds.
The Coffman fans wanted the official to score the two points, but Birden could never finish as Joey kept his feet moving and his body only hit the mat when Birden’s did.
Even worse, Birden and Joey Blaze know each other well, and Joey has nearly always had the best of Birden.
“That is two of the top 10 guys in the country wrestling each other, and where I’ve won the first four that guy came awfully close to taking me out,” Joey said.
“And, props to him. He did a heck of a job. I needed to score my points, get on my offense. I let him kick me out on my leg, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do to win and I feel like I did that.”
Joey’s only two losses this season came during Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s prestigious Ironman Tournament after he went undefeated and won a 138-pound state title last year.
Avalos, who placed fifth at 106 last year, trailed 10-7, but closed the gap to 10-9 against Wadsworth sophomore Jaxon Joy (51-5), but Joy held on a for a heartbreaking 10-9 championship victory.
Denkins only needed a takedown, but fell 4-2 to Wadsworth junior Chris Earnest (49-5).
Takats’ loss was the most heartbreaking as he led 5-4, but St. Edward senior Evan Bennett (20-6) recorded a takedown with six seconds remaining to pull out a 6-5 championship win.