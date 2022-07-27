Big Ten Media Days Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Playing in the Rose Bowl was the pinnacle of a college football career for those who coached and played in the Big Ten for decades.

The Rose Bowl's importance has been waning for years as college football's postseason evolved. The latest expansion by the Big Ten puts the future of the Pac-12, the conference's longtime Rose Bowl partner, in doubt and was another damaging blow to the Granddaddy of all the bowls.

0
0
0
0
0