SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — On a course with happy memories, Lydia Ko ran off four straight birdies to start her round and finished with birdies on her last two holes for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Marathon Classic.
Ko is a two-time winner at Highland Meadows, and this would be a great spot for the former No. 1 player in women's golf to end a slump that has kept her winless in her last 44 events worldwide and dropped her to No. 55 in the world.
A 36-hole lead is a good start. She got there with short birdie putts on the last two holes, both par 5s, that allowed her to move past Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who had a 63.
Ko was at 13-under 129.
Ewart Shadoff, in the hunt on the back nine last week at Inverness Club in nearby Toledo, had a spotless card and took advantage of only one of the par 5s to give herself another chance at her first LPGA Tour victory.
Right behind was a familiar face in these parts. Danielle Kang, coming off a victory last week at Inverness in the LPGA Drive On Championship, stayed with Ko for most of the second round. She made her first bogey of the week at the most unlikely place, the par-5 17th, that dropped her two shots behind.
Kang birdied the final hole for a 67, two shots behind as she goes for a second straight victory since the LPGA Tour resumed its schedule from the COVID-19 pandemic. It had not played since Australia in February.
But this is far from a three-player race.
Maria Fassi, the powerful Mexican who has been slowed by too many big numbers on her card, put it together for rounds of 67-66 and was at 9-under 133 going into the weekend.
Former U.S. Women's Amateur champion Kristen Gillman had a 67 and joined Megan Khang (69) at 8-under 134. Lexi Thompson had a 66 and was on the fringe of contention, seven shots behind.
Ko was tied with Kang after the opening round when she opened with four straight birdies, dropped a shot, and then picked up two more birdies over the next three holes.
For two rounds on a Highland Meadows course with receptive greens, Ko has 17 birdies.
SECOND ROUND NOTES FROM THE LPGA
LYDIA KO LEADS HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND AT MARATHON LPGA CLASSIC
Lydia Ko is again displaying her absolute mastery of Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 23-year-old New Zealander already has two victories to her name at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana and with a second-round 65, she is well on her way to adding a third trophy to her collection.
Ko sits atop the Marathon LPGA Classic leaderboard at -13, a one-stroke lead over England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff and a two-stroke advantage over American Danielle Kang. After opening with birdies on her first four holes, Ko ultimately finished the day with nine birdies and three bogeys.
“This is a golf course that even par is not going to cut it, so you just have to I think be aggressive,” said Ko, who is looking for her first victory since the 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship. “We still have two more long days to go. You never know what's going to happen in the end. I think the goal for me is to keep playing my game and play aggressively and confidently out there.”
Ewart Shadoff returned the day’s low round with a bogey-free 7-under 63, the second-lowest round of her LPGA Tour career. The 10-year LPGA Tour veteran is aiming for a breakthrough first LPGA Tour victory.
“I just got everything going,” Ewart Shadoff, whose 36-hole score of 130 shattered her career-low mark by three strokes. “The putts were dropping today and I'm striking the ball really well, hitting a lot of fairways. So I feel really confident in where I am at and where my game is.”
Kang won last week’s LPGA Drive On Championship and continued her good form on Friday. Her 4-under round featured four birdies, including a birdie putt at No. 18 to make up for a bogey on No. 17. Mexico’s Maria Fassi is in solo fourth at -9.
The cut came at +1, with 81 players moving to Saturday’s third round.
KRISTEN GILLMAN KNOWS BELIEVING IN YOURSELF CAN GET YOU FAR
In just her second year on the LPGA Tour, Texan Kristen Gillman is far from a veteran player. But the runner-up for the 2019 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award knows that her game is good enough to compete against the world’s best female golfers, even those with years of experience.
“I think coming out here you just got to make sure that you believe in yourself and you're good enough to compete out here against the best players and the players who have been out here longer,” said Gillman, tied for fifth at -8 heading into the weekend at the Marathon LPGA Classic. “I feel like if you don't have belief in yourself then I don't think it'll ever work out. I think that's one of the most important things: Just believing and trusting in your game that got you to this point.”
Gillman did her best to keep her game on point during the Tour’s pandemic-related break. In early June, the Alabama alumna earned her first win as a professional at the 2020 Hurricane Classic on the Women’s All Pro Tour. The next month, she captured a second WAPT title at the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open.
“It was nice to be able to compete against other LPGA players in those events as well,” said Gillman. “That was kind of my first time in contention since I was an amateur in 2018, so I was able to learn a lot there. I feel like it really helped my game leading into this week.”
FASSI TURNS IT AROUND WITH ADVICE FROM FRIEND AND MENTOR LORENA OCHOA
Maria Fassi said she felt frustrated after the LPGA Drive On Championship, missing the cut after months of waiting for the Tour’s resumption. After the first round of the Marathon LPGA Classic, Fassi leaned on World Golf Hall of Fame member Lorena Ochoa, who gave the fellow Mexican her version of a tough-love pep talk.
“I actually got on the phone with Lorena and she's like, ‘Hey, it's fine. Don't worry about it. Like you're going to have those weeks. You got to forget about expectations. I don't care if you feel like a million dollars or if you feel bad, no? It's a different day. You just got to go out there and play golf,’” said Fassi, who recorded a second-round 66 and sits in solo fourth heading into the weekend at Highland Meadows. “I’ve been texting back and forth with her for a while, and actually got on the phone with her yesterday. We were on the phone for almost two hours with her and Rafa, her coach. They've been amazing. I mean, Rafa was just like asking me a bunch of questions about what I was thinking, how I was feeling, and then Lorena was sitting there and listening.
“Then she got on and got on me and just was hard on me, but, you know, I think it's good to hear that at times. Again, just knowing that I can just get on a phone call with her whenever I want is amazing. It's a true blessing that I have that.”
WHAT A FIRST TWO WEEKS FOR BIANCA PAGDANGANAN
Bianca Pagdanganan had no way to know that her rookie season on the LPGA Tour was going to start like this. The 22-year-old from the Philippines tied for 38th at the 2019 Q Series as an amateur and opted to turn professional and immediately accept LPGA Tour Membership. But instead of immediately beginning her professional career, Pagdanganan saw her rookie campaign sidelined when the LPGA Tour was forced to suspend the season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'm not going to lie. I was a bit nervous coming back into like the competitive mode,” said Pagdanganan, who said she racked up a lot of hours playing Call of Duty during the downtime. “For the most part, that's what I love about golf. But not having that for a couple months, I was pretty nervous.”
Pagdanganan finally made her Membership debut at last week’s LPGA Drive On Championship and didn’t show any signs of nerves in a tie for 28th at the difficult Inverness Club. The Arizona State graduate now makes her way to the weekend at the Marathon LPGA Classic in a tie for eighth at -6, after a second-round 67 that was highlighted by 10-foot eagle putts at 17 and 18 after starting on No. 9.
“That's so cool. That's also the first time it's ever happened to me, back to back eagle. I was like, Oh, that's pretty rare,” said Pagdanganan. “Of course, I just like had to keep my cool throughout the round. Couldn't just let that take over. I was able to calm myself down and just hold on to that.”
Pagdanganan is the second player this season to record consecutive eagles and it was the 23rd known occurrence in LPGA Tour history. This is Pagdanganan’s second appearance at the Marathon LPGA Classic. She received an exemption into the 2018 tournament after being a member of Arizona State’s winning team at the 2017 NCAA National championship, and finished T67.
ACE FOR LOUISE RIDDERSTROM
Louise Ridderstrom made the fifth hole-in-one of the 2020 LPGA Tour season, acing the 135-yard eighth hole with an 8-iron. It was her fifth career hole-in-one.
For that ace, CME Group will donate $20,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The 2019 LPGA Tour season saw 32 aces from 31 different players, which more than covers the average cost of $425,000 needed to treat a pediatric cancer patient.
“I think that's awesome. I'm very happy that we have something like that,” said Ridderstrom of the donation. “Knowing that I actually did something that can help people today, that feels amazing. I feel even better about it.”
Ridderstrom ultimately shot a 1-under 70 on the day and moves to the weekend in a tie for 34th at -2.
AIG WOMEN’S OPEN QUALIFYING UPDATE
There are 10 spots available this week at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana for the 2020 AIG Women’s Open, to be held Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon in Scotland. The 10 spots will be determined by the players with the 10 lowest scores after 72 holes at this week’s Marathon LPGA Classic. In the case of a tie for 10th, a series of tiebreakers have been set to determine the final qualifier. If one of the qualifiers elects to not play in the AIG Women’s Open, the spot will not go down to the next available player. Any unused spots will be allocated to the qualifier at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.
The qualifying leaderboard through the second round is as follows:
•Maria Fassi, first, 133
•Bianca Pagdanganan, T2, 136
•Sophia Popov, T2, 136
•Matilda Castren, T4, 137
•Paula Reto, T4, 137
•Patty Tavatanakit, T4, 137
•Lindy Duncan, T7, 138
•Andrea Lee, T7, 138
•Elizabeth Szokol, T7, 138
•Emma Talley, T7, 138
•Kelly Tan, T7, 138
PLAYER NOTES
Rolex Rankings No. 55 Lydia Ko (64-65)
•Ko’s second-round 65 is tied for her second-lowest round at the Marathon LPGA Classic; she shot a Marathon career-low 64 in Thursday’s first round, and she shot 65s in 2014 (fourth round) and 2017 (third round)
•Ko’s 36-hole score of 129 is tied for the second-lowest 36-hole score of her career; her best is a 128 at the 2016 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, and she shot 129 at the 2017 Indy Women in Tech Championship
•She hit nine of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens, with 27 putts; she started the day with four consecutive birdies
•This is Ko’s seventh season on the LPGA Tour; she has 15 career victories including two majors, with her most recent victory coming at the 2018 MEDIHEAL Championship
•This is Ko’s third event of the 2020 LPGA Tour season; her best finish is T28 at the Drive On Championship
•This is Ko’s sixth appearance in the Marathon LPGA Classic; she won in 2014 and 2016, and has two other top 10 finishes
•Spent 104 weeks at No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, fourth-most in history behind Lorena Ochoa (158 weeks), Yani Tseng (109 weeks) and Inbee Park (106 weeks)
•Won Best Female Golfer ESPY Award in 2015 and 2016
Rolex Rankings No. 68 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67-63)
•Ewart Shadoff’s second-round 63 is the second-lowest round of her LPGA Tour career; her career-low round is a 62 at the 2016 Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship
•Her 36-hole score of 130 is the lowest 36-hole score of her career; her previous best was a 133 at the 2014 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia
•She hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens, with 26 putts
•This is Ewart Shadoff’s 10th season on the LPGA Tour; her best career finish is second at the 2016 Citi Banamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational and the 2017 AIG Women’s Open
•This is her fourth event of the 2020 LPGA Tour season; her best finish is fifth at the LPGA Drive On Championship
•This is Ewart Shadoff’s fourth appearance in the Marathon LPGA Classic; her best finish is a tie for third in 2013
•A three-time member of the European Solheim Cup Team (2013, 2017, 2019), with a 3-6-1 overall record
•Graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2010 with a degree in Psychology
Rolex Rankings No. 2 Danielle Kang (64-67)
•Kang’s 36-hole score of 131 is tied for the lowest 36-hole score of her career; she previously shot 131 at the 2012 Pure Silk Championship and the 2019 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
•She hit nine of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens, with 28 putts
•This is Kang’s ninth season on the LPGA Tour; she has four career victories, most recently at the 2020 Drive On Championship
•This is Kang’s fourth event of the 2020 LPGA Tour season; she won last week’s LPGA Drive On Championship
•This is Kang’s fifth appearance in the Marathon LPGA Classic; her best finish is T22 in 2015
•In 2019, Kang ranked in the top 10 on Tour in Rolex Player of the Year (eighth), Race to the CME Globe (eighth), Official Money (eighth) and greens in regulation (ninth)
•A two-time member of the USA Solheim Cup Team (2017, 2019), with a 4-4-0 overall record
•Partners with UNICEF for the Birdies to Build Better Futures campaign