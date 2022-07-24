Hall of Fame Inductions Baseball

Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, speaks during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered.

His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings.

