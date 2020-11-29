Bowling Green’s women’s basketball team started the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run on the way to a 70-60 victory over Valparaiso in the season opener for both teams Sunday.
“I’m really proud of our 40-minute effort. It was clearly a first game I think for both teams,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said. “But we won because of our defense. And for me to be able to say that, that’s been a challenge for us in my first two years. Tonight, we won because we could get consistent defensive stops. I am really proud of them for that.
“We got stops, we got some steals. I thought we got way better ball movement,” Fralick said. “We had the ball change sides of the floor. We had some good driving lanes, some inside-out threes, some layups during that time, which was a big piece of that run.”
The Falcons held a 48-47 lead to start the final quarter. Freshman Lexi Fleming hit two 3-pointers while Madisen Parker scored the 100th 3-pointer of her career and Angela Perry converted on two free throws to start the quarter.
Bowling Green then would build a 69-50 lead before the Crusaders closed out the game on a 10-1 run.
“We have been scrimmaging and practicing. … We just talked in the locker room on how awesome it was to not play the coaches or teammates and get a ‘W’ against another team,” Fleming said. “It has been truly amazing. We have been working hard for it.”
Fleming finished with 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Fleming also had six rebounds, three assists, two steals with only two turnovers. Kadie Hempfling added 10 points and Perry finished with nine points.
“Honestly the gas pedal was just on. I was just playing my game. We were all playing our game,” Fleming said. “Once we got going, we had a couple of turnovers, but I think we had a lot of people that made winning plays. I was just feeding off everyone’s energy.”
“Lexi Fleming — her first game as a freshman — unbelievable,” Fralick said. “Her defensive tenacity really set the tone.”
Valparaiso did lead for 17 seconds in the first quarter, before the Falcons took a 13-8 lead after 10 minutes. BG was up 34-30 at the half and by one point after three quarters before the explosion in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter.
“Once we started locking up on ‘D’ we got a couple of steals and our energy just kept going and going and the next thing we knew, we were on a 15-2 run,” Fleming said about the start of the fourth quarter.
NOTES: BG’s Elissa Brett finished with a team-high 10 rebounds as the Falcons held a 48-36 edge on the boards … BG had 11 steals and 11 assists … There were 46 turnovers, 21 by the Falcons … BGSU hosts UW-Milwaukee next Sunday at noon.
VALPARAISO 60
White, 4-1-4—15; Frederick, 0-2-5—11; Ellenson, 0-2—2; Weinman, 4-1—9; Morrison, 0-1-2—5; VanKempen, 0-1-0—3; Profitt, 2-1-0—7; Earnest, 2-0—4; Gunn, 2-0—4; Interrante, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-6-14—60.
BGSU 70
Brett, 2—2—6; Lewis, 2-1—5; Fleming, 5-2-8—24; Hempfling, 3-1-1—10; Perry. 0-1-6—9; Parker, 0-2-0—6; Glowniak, 2-0—4; Trice, 0-1-0—3; M. Hill, 0-0—0; O. Hill, 1-1—3. TOTALS: 15-7-19—70.