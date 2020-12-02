The Bowling Green High School boys’ basketball team captured its first win of the young season Tuesday night defeating Liberty Center 40-25 in non-league action.
The Bobcats and Tigers kept it close for the majority of the match, until the fourth quarter when Bowling Green went on a scorching 21-6 run.
The Bobcats improve to 1-1 on the year, while Liberty Center drops to the same record.
“We’re still working on offense. We’ve got a lot of work to do on finishing easy looks and easy putbacks but we’re proud of the guys for getting a win tonight and we’ll get back at it tomorrow,” BGHS head coach Marshall Headley said.
Kaleb Gerken had the best individual performance of the evening, tallying 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter alone. Gerken, a 6-foot-5 forward, grabbed at least seven rebounds in the game.
“He’s done a really good job for us. He could’ve easily had 25. We knew he was going to have a big year this year. He worked all summer. Really worked hard on his own. It’s already shown in the first two games. He’s doing what we thought he would do,” Headley said.
For three quarters the game was low scoring. Liberty Center scored three points in the opening quarter. Both teams went into the final period with 19 points of offense.
Liberty Center led for only 1:53 of the entire game, despite going on a 11-0 run that stretched over the second and third quarters. The Tigers were down 15-8 when Isaiah Estelle hit a shot in the paint to close the gap to five. Liberty Center opened the half on a 9-0 run, capped off by a Trey Patterson and-1 with 2:15 left in the third. The Bobcats did not score for nearly eight minutes.
“We went to a press, which we don’t do a lot of, but it got our guys playing a little more physical and allowed us to get a couple of easy looks,” Headley said.
Bowling Green then opened the fourth quarter with a run of its own, scoring the first eight points. The Bobcats went on a 21-6 run in eight minutes.
“They were in foul trouble. And we got some easy looks off of our press. I think our guys got a little more comfortable instead of just playing in the half-court, trying to push it. We tried to take the air out of the ball at the end,” Headley said.
The Bobcats are scheduled to play league opponent Springfield Friday night, but due to the recent COVID-19 order by the Lucas County Health Department, will play an opponent that is yet to be determined.