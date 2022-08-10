Guardians Tigers Baseball

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Bieber (7-6) allowed just four singles and a walk while striking out eight. Amed Rosario had three hits, including two doubles, while scoring a run and driving in another.

