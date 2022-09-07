Guardians Royals Baseball

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched eight sharp innings, José Ramírez drove in two runs and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Tuesday night.

Bieber (9-8) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

0
0
0
0
0