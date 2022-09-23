­Bowling Green State University men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders Friday, scoring three times in each half en route to a 6-0 win over Oakland University. The non-conference matchup was held at Cochrane Stadium.

Alberto Anaya had a monster night for the Falcons (2-2-3), as he was involved in the scoring of five of BG’s six goals. Anaya scored the first two goals of the contest, just 2:23 apart, and had assists on each of BGSU’s three second-half goals.

0
0
0
0
0