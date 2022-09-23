Bowling Green State University men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders Friday, scoring three times in each half en route to a 6-0 win over Oakland University. The non-conference matchup was held at Cochrane Stadium.
Alberto Anaya had a monster night for the Falcons (2-2-3), as he was involved in the scoring of five of BG’s six goals. Anaya scored the first two goals of the contest, just 2:23 apart, and had assists on each of BGSU’s three second-half goals.
Sergi Martinez had a goal and an assist on the night, and was fouled in the penalty area to set up another Falcon goal.
Joey Akpunonu blasted home a penalty kick after Martinez was taken down in the box, and Josh Erlandson, Martinez and Andrew Shaffer found the back of the net in the second half. The goals by Erlandson and Martinez came just 2:02 apart.
Erlandson’s goal was his first as a Falcon, while Shaffer, a freshman, scored his first collegiate goal.
The Falcons had a 29-8 lead in shot attempts, with an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal. Brendan Graves made three saves in goal, and the Falcons also had a team save as Akpunonu headed a second-half Oakland shot away from the goalmouth.
Michael Sly Jr. made five saves in just under 74 minutes of time for the Golden Grizzlies (0-6-2), while Aiden Smith played the final 16:03 and did not face a shot on goal.
The Falcons’ six-goal output was the team’s highest in over eight years, since an 8-0 win over Findlay at Cochrane on Sept. 2, 2014.
Anaya’s total of seven points vs. the Golden Grizzlies was the highest by a Falcon since that same Findlay match, when Pat Flynn tied the school record with 11 points on five goals and one assist.
Anaya became the first Falcon with three assists in a match in nearly nine years, since Danny Baraldi had three helpers against Purdue Fort Wayne (then IPFW) on Nov. 5, 2013.
Anaya fell just one assist short of tying the school single-game record. Brian Ferguson had four assists in a win over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 20, 1989
BGSU opens Mid-American Conference play by hosting Western Michigan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cochrane.