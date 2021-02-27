AKRON – Despite a very poor third quarter, Bowling Green’s women’s basketball team downed Akron 79-64 Saturday afternoon.
With the victory the Falcons are the regular-season Mid-American Conference champions. It’s the first regular season championship since the 2013-14 season.
“We found out great news after the game. Winning the regular-season championship brings me to tears for our huddle,” said BG head coach Robyn Fralick. “Everyone in our program has been all in, through good and bad. I’m so proud of the kids who stayed and continued to believe.
“I’m so proud of the kids who came to BG and believed, and I’m so grateful to my staff for their incredible work ethic and consistency,” she continued. “This championship is a testament to a group of people being all in, every day, for each other.”
The Falcons have now won four straight games, nine of their last 10 and are 17-4 overall and 13-3 in the MAC.
Bowling Green had not played for the last 10 days, but it didn’t slow the team in the first half, especially Kadie Hempfling and Elissa Brett.
In the first 20 minutes, Hempfling was 6-of-9 with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Brett was 4-of-6 shooting with 12 points and three rebounds.
As a team, BG was 15-of-29 shooting, holding a 41-31 lead at the half.
Things didn’t go BG’s way in the third quarter as the Falcons were 5-of-19 shooting, including 2-of-8 on 3-pointers and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.
With the poor shooting, Akron was able to out-score Bowling Green, 22-15 in the quarter. But the Falcons still had a 56-53 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons started quickly in the fourth quarter to increase their lead. The Falcons had a 23-11 advantage for the quarter. BG was 9-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-1 on 3-pointers, to go with 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. Hempfling and Lexi Fleming each scored six points in the quarter.
“I am so proud of our finish in today’s game. I loved our fight in the fourth quarter to close out the win,” Fralick said.
Hempfling led the Falcons with 19 points, Brett added 18 points and Fleming scored 14 points.
For Akron, now 6-13, 3-13, Molly Neitzel scored a game-high 22 points, going 11-of-14 from the floor.
NOTES: There was one tie in the game at 5-5 … Falcons had 36:19 time of possession … BG scored 17 points off Akron turnovers, 44 points in the paint, 11 second-chance points, to go with 36 rebounds and 15 assists … BG closes out the regular season with home games Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Miami and Friday at 7 p.m. against Ohio.
BGSU 23 18 15 23 — 79
AKRON 17 14 22 11 — 64
BGSU
Hempfling, 9-1—19; Fleming, 2-2-2—14; Brett, 4-2-4—18; Lewis, 2-4—8; Hampton, 2-0—4; Parker, 0-2—2; Perry, 1-1—3; Glowniak, 4-0—8; Trice, 0-1-0—3. TOTALS: 24-5-16—79.
AKRON
Brewer, 1-1-2—7; Dawson, 3-3—9; Tecca, 0-1-0—3; M. Neitzel, 11-0—22; Miller, 1-1-1—6; Ferrell, 3-1—7; Martindale, 0-1-0—3; C. Neitzel, 2-1-0—7; Brown-Mitchell, 0-0—0; Stewart. 0-0—0. TOTALS: 21-5-7—64.