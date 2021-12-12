Bowling Green State University redshirt-junior guard Molly Dever hit a 15-foot jump shot with 58 seconds remaining to send the Falcons over the century mark against Notre Dame College at the Stroh Center Sunday.
The Falcons routed NCAA Division II Notre Dame, 100-48, as the program hit the three-digit mark for the first time in 15 years.
“It was a great team win. It was really rewarding to see a lot of kids have an impact on the game,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said.
Dever said reaching the 100-point mark was on every player’s mind.
“At halftime we knew the score (61-23) and we were pushing for 100, but the main goal was to play our game, get rebounds, play together, swing the ball, and just play hard,” Dever said.
“But we definitely knew, and it was good to get that 100 for the first time in 15 years. You could definitely feel it in the crowd,” added Dever, who contributed nine points and six rebounds.
Fralick said there was nothing put in place to make sure BGSU reached 100 points.
“When it gets close, everyone sort of notices, ‘you know, that would be cool,’ Fralich said. “No, we weren’t trying to do anything special to get it. It was cool to get it.”
With their second straight win, BGSU improves to 3-4, while Notre Dame falls to 6-4.
BGSU got five players in double figures.
BGSU was led by freshman guard Amy Velasco, who scored 19 points with four assists and two steals. She scored her entire career high 19 points in the first half.
“Amy is a really good basketball player and I think we’ve seen over the last few weeks in games, and in practices, we’ll see her continue her confidence and her comfortability grow,” Fralick said.
“She is really fast, and we saw that at the end of the (second) quarter where she got down in four seconds and was able to finish,” Fralick continued. “It’s cool to see it come together. She is figuring out how to translate it into live game time, and she’s obviously a really good scorer for us.”
The Falcons scored 38 points in the second quarter, including a 15-0 run that covered 8:34. BGSU forced 23 turnovers, including 14 steals, leading to easy baskets in transition.
BGSU scored 34 points off turnovers, but Velasco says it is just something her team is good at.
“I think we focus on transition every game, not just this game,” Velasco said. “I think we just shared the ball really well and that contributed.”
The Falcons shot 54% (37-for-68) from the field, 35% (7-for-20) from beyond the arc and made 19 of 23 free throws. (83%). BGSU had 54 points in the paint and 25 on fast breaks.
For BGSU, freshman forward Zoe Miller scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds and senior forward Kadie Hempfling scored 12 points.
BGSU redshirt-sophomore guard Morgan Sharps had 11 points, two steals and two assists, and junior guard Elissa Brett had 10 points, four assists, and nine rebounds.
Fralick says Brett, who hails from Adelaide, Australia, is showing her potential on offense and defense.
“Everyone has had an opportunity to see Elissa play for us for a few years now and it’s pretty clear that she means a lot to our team,” Fralick said. “She can guard about any match-up. We can put her on a point guard, we can put her on a five (post), she is a great rebounding guard.
“She scores in a lot of different ways and draws a lot of fouls. Her toughness is really a big thing she adds coming back to our team.”
BGSU outrebounded Notre Dame 45-32 as forward Jocelyn Tate pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, scored seven points and had three assists and four steals.
Thirteen BGSU players got on the floor and 10 got into the scoring column.
Senior guard Madisen Parker scored eight points; starting sophomore guard Nyla Hampton had five points, three assists and three steals; and sophomore forward Sophia Dzieken added four points.
“I think it’s really rewarding,” Fralick said. “Those kids show up and practice really hard every single day and for them to get live opportunities at gametime and really do well is really cool for them and it is really cool for our team.”
Senior forward Jennifer Oduho led Notre Dame with 14 points, sophomore Alana Ellis had nine points and senior forward Tamia Ridley had eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Notre Dame Falcons were held to 34% shooting (21-for-62), made just two of 20 three-point attempts, and were 4-for-7 from the line.