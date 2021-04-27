WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team made its third consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships, the fifth since 2004, taking on Ole Miss from the Southeastern Conference.
The Falcons and Rebels clawed their way to a 0-0 tie after 110 minutes of play, but the Falcons would eventually be outlasted by the Rebels in a seven-round penalty kick shootout 4-3.
The teams required an additional two penalty kick rounds to finally decide their epic, thrilling encounter, with Ole Miss advancing in the tournament after the tie.
“We’ve been to the NCAA tournament five times as a program. That’s the first time we’ve got a result,” said first-year head coach Jimmy Walker. “Couldn’t be more proud of them.
“We lost to Michigan last year. The ladies had said how they were a little bit intimated playing Michigan. There was no intimidation factor tonight. We came out and gave Ole Miss everything they could handle.”
Bowling Green underwent a challenging season that saw four league games postponed, as well as having the season shifted from the traditional fall schedule to the spring. Despite this, the Falcons finished the regular-season 5-1-0, with their five victories all coming via shutout.
BGSU then received the Mid-American Conference’s automatic bid to the College Cup after defeating Ball State 2-1 in the MAC Championship.
Ole Miss was 10-5-0 this season, having played their conference schedule in the fall, losing their conference championship in overtime 2-1 to LSU on Nov. 15. The Rebels were 4-5-0 following their fall schedule, but went 7-0 this spring to earn an at-large bid to the College Cup.
The teams played to a 0-0 draw at halftime. The closest scoring chance for either team came when a free kick by the Ole Miss keeper appeared to go in. However, physicality at Bowling Green’s net before the play began resulted in the goal not counting, and Ole Miss’ Madisyn Pezzino receiving a yellow card.
BGSU’s best scoring chance in the second half came in the 56th minute when freshman midfielder Maya Dean collected a ball at her feet following BG’s corner kick attempt. She fired a shot to the Ole Miss net that forced the opposing goalkeeper to dive to her left for a save.
Regulation came to a close with both teams still deadlocked in an impressive defensive battle that still saw a fair share of scoring opportunities for both sides. The Falcons outshot the Rebels 12-11 in the first 90 minutes.
Bowling Green women’s soccer entered uncharted territory, having never advanced past the initial 90 minutes in their previous four trips to the NCAA Tournament. The first 10-minute, golden goal overtime period came and went with the score remaining tied at 0-0.
Bowling Green had the only shot on goal in the second overtime period when redshirt junior Madi Wolfbauer narrowly missed the back of the net when her free kick hit off the crossbar.
Redshirt sophomore Lili Berg had five saves in 110 minutes of action, with Bowling Green shutting out it’s opponent for a sixth time this season. She made two additional saves during penalty kicks.
Bowling Green finishes the season 6-1-1 and as reigning, defending three-time regular-season and tournament champions of the Mid-American Conference.