Bowling Green met Ball State in the MAC Women’s Soccer Tournament Championship, defeating the Cardinals 2-1 to capture their third consecutive tournament championship.
Bowling Green and Ball State met for tournament championship in 2018, with the Falcons eventually prevailing in dramatic fashion on penalty kicks, 5-4. With the victory tonight, Bowling Green advances to the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive time.
“It was a really good game. Ball State’s a heck of a team, heck of a club,” said first year head coach Jimmy Walker. “(The) girls have worked hard all season and in the end deserved to win.”
Bowling Green underwent a challenging season that saw four league games postponed, as well as having their season shifted from their traditional fall schedule to the spring. Despite this, the Falcons’ five victories during the regular all came via shutout.
The tournament championship saw the Falcons strike first inside Cochrane Stadium, with sophomore and All-MAC Second Team selection Jasmijn Dijsselhof finding sophomore Kennedy White for a goal just over four minutes into the contest.
Ball State would not be shutout, however, as they answered with a goal of their own four minutes later. At just 8:50 in the first half, the championship was tied 1-1.
Bowling Green broke the tie in the second half when sophomore Katie Cox found the back of the net for the Falcons at 61:01. The Falcons hung on for nearly thirty more minutes to capture the crown.
“I had an open shot so I just went for it and I hit it good,” said Cox, who scored the game-winning goal. “I feel like I’ve been working really hard so it’s nice to get that goal.”
BGSU is the first school in Mid-American Conference history to win both three consecutive regular season and three consecutive tournament championships. First round action of the NCAA tournament begins April 27 in Cary, North Carolina.