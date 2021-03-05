AKRON – First-year coach Jimmy Walker is off to a good start as the Bowling Green women’s soccer team defeated Akron, 3-0 Thursday in the regular-season opener.
Junior Lynsey Spotts scored what would prove to be the winning goal late in the first half, while sophomore Kennedy White and freshman Lacee Bethea scored second-half goals for the two-time defending Mid-American Conference champions.
Lili Berg and Becky Moss shared the shutout in goal. Berg played 78:12 minutes with one save and Moss played 11:48 minutes also with one save.
The Falcons host Ohio University at 3 p.m. Sunday on Cochrane Field.