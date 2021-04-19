The Bowling Green women’s soccer team sat through yet another viewing of the NCAA tournament selection show, with this season becoming the third straight occasion the Falcons have enjoyed the spotlight of the College Cup following their win over Ball State Saturday in the MAC Championship.
Jimmy Walker, the Falcons’ first-year head coach, has taken over an accomplished program and is looking to achieve even more success on the national stage.
“It’s an honor to be, obviously, the head coach at BG, but to get these players back to there again is huge for us,” said Walker.
“Matt (Fannon), the old coach, is one of my close friends and he did an unbelievable job of building a culture here. It’s been nice to really be able to come in and take over from that, and continue to move it forward.”
Bowling Green will meet Ole Miss in women’s soccer for the first time in history. The Falcons are the first team in Mid-American Conference history to threepeat as both regular-season and tournament champions.
Walker’s talented bunch is led in part by the experience of captain and redshirt senior Nikki Cox. Cox, who began her collegiate career at UNC-Wilmington, is a reigning two-time First Team All-MAC selection.
“Since it’s not regional technically this year, it’s going to be fun to play someone outside of our region,” said Cox.
“Normally we just do a regional (site), so we’re just driving four hours or less to our game, but now we get to have a whole experience with it so I think that’s going to be something new and exciting for us all.”
Last season, the Falcons traveled to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in the first round of the tournament. This year, the Falcons will join the rest of the field in Cary, North Carolina and surrounding sites to compete in their first-round match.
The Falcons and Rebels play April 27 at 6 p.m., with the winner moving on to face the eighth-seeded USC Trojans the following round.