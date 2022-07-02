Bowling Green State University women’s soccer head coach Jimmy Walker announced the addition of a pair of transfers.
Lexi Czerwien and Madison Vukas have joined the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions.
Czerwien, a transfer from Xavier University, has two years of eligibility remaining, while Vukas, who joins the Falcons from the University of Pittsburgh, retains three years of eligibility.
Czerwien, a native of Rochester Hills, Michigan (Rochester Hills HS), played in 12 matches over the last two seasons at Xavier. As a freshman in the abbreviated spring 2021 season, the midfielder saw action in five games off the bench for the Musketeers.
In the fall, Czerwien played in seven matches, with Xavier going a perfect 7-0-0. She recorded a shot attempt in five of those seven wins.
“We are excited for Lexi to be joining the BGWS family,” Walker said. “She is coming in from Xavier who were Big East Champions last season and were ranked in the top 25 for most of the year. Lexi can play as a center back or holding midfielder and will provide great experience to our BG squad.
“Lexi has good technical ability, a good soccer IQ, good size and will be a calming presence for us in the defensive unit. Lexi comes in from Nationals, Michigan, where she was part of a team that had a lot of success and won the National Championship.”
Vukas, a native of Pittsburgh (North Allegheny HS), appeared in a pair of matches for the Panthers last fall. She made her collegiate debut in a 5-0 win over Cleveland State, facing five total shots and saving both Viking shots on goal during her time between the posts.
On the year, she had a perfect 0.00 goals-against average.
“We are excited that Madison will be joining us from Pitt,” Walker said. “We recruited her when we first got here back in 2020 and we are excited that she will be joining us. Madison is a good athlete, good shot stopper and good with her feet that should allow us to possess the ball out of the back.
“Madison is coming in after a year and a half playing and training in the ACC, which is the top conference in college soccer. Her experience playing at that level will benefit our program at BGSU.”
The Falcons went 11-7-3 overall and won the MAC regular-season title with an 8-2-1 league mark in the fall of 2021. BGSU captured both the league’s regular-season and tournament crowns for the fourth-straight season, and advanced to the NCAA Championships for the fourth time in as many years.
The Falcons have records of 58-26-11 overall, 39-9-2 in MAC regular-season matches and 48-10-4 in all games vs. conference foes since the start of the 2017 season.