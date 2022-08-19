The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team’s schedule features 11 tournaments, which will be capped by the 2023 MAC in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in late April.
“I am happy to announce our schedule for the 2022-23 year,” said coach Erin Fahey. “We will see a great mix of teams throughout the year that will challenge us and provide us with opportunities to compete for tournament titles.
“We are hosting two events this year, and both are in the spring. One of them being the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational here in Bowling Green. We are looking forward to getting started.”
The schedule is once again highlighted by two BGSU-hosted events in the spring. The spring season starts with BGSU’s Falcon Florida Classic in Lakewood, Florida, Feb. 6-7.
The 12th annual Dolores Black Falcon Invitational is set at Stone Ridge Golf Club from April 7-8.
The 2022-23 season will begin with a familiar event in the Redbird Invitational (Sept. 11-12) in Normal, Illinois. BGSU will play five tournaments in the fall and six in the spring.
The Mid-American Conference Tournament is hosted by Western Michigan in Kalamazoo.