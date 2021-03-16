The Bowling Green Falcons women’s basketball team has been selected to play in the 2021 Postseason WNIT, and the Falcons will play at least two games in Rockford, Ill., this weekend.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to continue to play in March in a great and competitive tournament,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said. “I am so proud of our kids for earning this opportunity.”
BGSU will meet Creighton on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Then, on Saturday, the Falcons will face either Northern Iowa or Dayton.
Should the Falcons win both of those games, a third-round contest would take place on Monday.
Saint Louis, DePaul, Milwaukee and Drake round out the eight-team Rockford regional.
All games will be available via streaming through FloHoops. Every team is guaranteed at least two games in this year’s event.
The champions of each of the four regional sites – Charlotte, N.C.; Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; and Rockford, Ill. – will advance to the Memphis site, with the semifinals tipping off March 26 and the championship game set for March 28.
Bowling Green is appearing in the WNIT for the seventh time in program history, and the first time since 2014. The Falcons enter the Creighton game with an all-time record of 7-6 in the tourney.