One of the starters for the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team will miss the season due to injury.
Last year, three freshmen led the Falcons to a regular season MAC title. They fell short to Central Michigan in the MAC tournament championship game.
One of those freshmen — now sophomores — Lexi Fleming, will miss the season due to injury. Head coach Robyn Fralick said the injury occurred during a scrimmage.
Last season, Fleming was the MAC freshman of the year. She was also named to the All-MAC Second Team, to the All-MAC Freshman Team and to the preseason All-MAC Second Team for this season.
In a press conference before Thursday’s opening game at the Stroh Center, Fleming said she will have surgery in two weeks. She will take the recovery day by day and aims to return before the start of next year.
Fleming has been overwhelmed by the support she has received during this time.
“They (teammates) have been unbelievable. They are there for me all the time. I’ve got tons of presents from people around the Stroh. The Stroh community has been amazing,” Fleming said.
The team has already rallied around Fleming.
Even during the scrimmage when Fleming went down, the team was ready to hop back into the game.
“Everybody had their wind taken out of their sails. I asked the team,’What do you guys want to do?’ They were like,’Play. Coach, Lexi likes playing the most. All she would want us to do is play,’” Fralick said.
While not on the court, Fleming will still have her presence felt during games and practices. She will be a leader on the bench for the team.
With the injury to Fleming, players like senior Kadie Hempfling and sophomore Kenzie Lewis said they need to step up their leadership.
The team also said everyone needs to chip in to make up for the loss of Fleming.
“I want everyone, one through 14, of us to step up even more. It’s not necessarily that we need to be like, ‘All the younger girls need to step up.’ Everyone needs to raise their level,” Hempfling said.
Unlike last season, this season will have fans in the stands. For the new players and the sophomores, they will get their first experience of a full Stroh on Thursday. The Falcons will play East Tennessee State to open their season.
The feeling of playing in a packed Stroh can’t be taught to the younger players.
“Kenzie and I were talking the other day and I was trying to explain to her the atmosphere. You can’t explain it, you have to feel it,” Hempfling said.
The team is projected to finish second in the MAC this year in the coaches’ poll.
It may take a while for the team to gel together to meet these expectations. However, fans should still expect the team to play with the same tenacious style.
“We try to pride ourselves on playing together, being disruptive, playing with pace and being aggressive. I think this team is still really, really early. My hope is we continue to improve as the season goes on,” Fralick said.