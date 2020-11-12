Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent.Zoe Miller (Berlin, Ohio), Jocelyn Tate (Pickerington, Ohio) and Amy Velasco (Centerville, Ohio) will join the Falcon program for the 2021-22 academic year.
“We are so excited about our 2021 recruiting class,” Fralick said. “I am glad this day is here as we have been able to build great relationships with them and their families over our time recruiting. They are an incredible class and another step forward in our program.”
Miller, a 6-0 forward/center, is a senior at Berlin Hiland H.S. A two-time All-Ohio First-Team selection in Division III, she enters her senior year with career totals of 1,118 points and 663 rebounds. As a sophomore, Miller helped the Hawks capture the regional title and advance all the way to the state semifinals. And, in her junior season, Miller and her team made it to the state semifinals once again before the remainder of the tournament was cancelled. The East District Division III Player of the Year as a sophomore, she earned co-POY honors as a junior, and she was also the Inter-Valley Conference (IVC) Player of the Year last season. In her junior campaign, Miller averaged 15.6 points and 10 rebounds per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 33% from the three-point line. The Hawks have won the league championship in each of her first three years with the program (as part of a 25-year conference title streak).
“Zoe is probably the most dominating player I have coached in the last 30 years,” said Dave Schlabach, Miller’s head coach at Hiland. “She combines an incredible work ethic with an insatiable appetite to win. Her game has become extremely versatile with her ability to play in the post as well as stepping out to knock down three-point shots.”
Tate, a 5-11 wing, is in her senior year at Pickerington Central H.S. In her first three seasons, she has helped the Elks to three conference titles, three district titles, two regional crowns, one regional runner-up finish and two trips to the state championship game, winning one title in Ohio Division I. That state title came in her freshman season, when the Tigers capped a 28-2 season with the OHSAA Division I crown. In her sophomore year, Tate again helped the team to a 28-2 mark, and the Tigers were 10-0 in the OCC-Ohio Division. Pickerington Central returned to the state title game. Last year, Tate earned All-Central District Division I honorable mention as the Tigers went 22-6 and advanced to the regional final. She also earned all-conference first-team accolades.
“Jocelyn is a very versatile player,” said Pickerington Central H.S. Coach Johnathan Hedgepeth. “She impacts the game on both ends of the court. Jocelyn has an explosive first step that allows her to get to the basket to score and create opportunities for her teammates. On the defensive end, she creates havoc with her instincts and length.”
Velasco, a 5-7 point guard, is a senior at Centerville H.S. She has helped the Elks post a 58-20 record over her first three years with the program. Velasco has earned all-league (Greater Western Ohio Conference) accolades in each of her first three seasons, earning second-team honors as a freshman and first-team honors as both a sophomore and junior. She helped the team to a regional runner-up finish as a soph and a regional finals appearance as a junior, averaging 12 points and four assists per game in the latter year. Velasco has been named to the All-Southwest District Team and has been a District 15 Underclassman All-Star as both a sophomore and a junior.
“Amy is a tremendous point guard, with a natural ability to get everyone involved on the floor,” said Centerville H.S. Coach Adam Priefer. “She is a coach’s dream as she is always thinking of the team. Amy has continued to increase her scoring ability and is able to score from anywhere on the floor. She has a natural ability to go to hoop either way and finish around the rim. Amy will be a great fit at BG and look for big things out of her and the program in the future.”
“Here is what stands out about these three young women,” Fralick said. “They are winners, they are great competitors, and they have a very high basketball IQ. This class will have a forever impact on our program. One of the things that is so important in recruiting for us, is recruiting from winning programs. These three do so many things that go into winning and they will bring that mentality into our program.
“I want to give a special shout-out to my staff for all of their hard work and especially to our recruiting coordinator, Joel Whymer for being instrumental in this class.”
The 2020-21 Falcons are scheduled to begin the 20-game Mid-American Conference schedule on Dec. 30. A non-conference schedule is expected to be announced in the near future.