Fralick

File. Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team’s 30-game regular-season schedule includes 13 contests inside the friendly confines of the Stroh Center, and tickets are on sale now.

“We are very excited about our schedule and the upcoming season,” said coach Robyn Fralick.

