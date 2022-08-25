The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team’s 30-game regular-season schedule includes 13 contests inside the friendly confines of the Stroh Center, and tickets are on sale now.
“We are very excited about our schedule and the upcoming season,” said coach Robyn Fralick.
“We are looking forward to the challenge of our non-conference schedule, followed by the night-in and night-out battles in our incredible league. We cannot wait to see our Falcon faithful in the Stroh soon.”
The 2021-22 Falcons, despite losing nearly 75 player-games to injury, won 17 games and advanced to national postseason play for the second-straight season.
BGSU went 17-16 overall and 10-10 in Mid-American Conference play, and the Falcons were selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI). BG went 2-1 in that tourney, finishing the ‘21-22 season with a victory.
A total of 10 student-athletes from that 2021-22 team return in ‘22-23, and are joined by five newcomers, including a pair of transfers.
The home portion of the non-conference schedule includes games vs. Wright State (Nov. 14), Northern Kentucky (Nov. 23) and Detroit Mercy (Nov. 28) in November.
The latter game will see the return of former Falcon great Kate Achter to BG. Achter, a BGSU Hall-of-Famer, is entering her first year as head coach of the Titans.
The regular season begins on Nov. 7, when the Falcons take on St. Bonaventure in Western New York. The Bonnies are coached by another familiar face to Falcon fans, as SBU head coach Jesse Fleming spent four years on the BGSU coaching staff.
The Falcons will make several trips to the state of Indiana during the non-conference portion of the schedule. BGSU will take on Indiana (Nov. 17), Southern Indiana (Nov. 19), Valparaiso (Dec. 2) and IUPUI (Nov. 15), all on the road.
The non-league slate also includes a roac game vs. ETSU (Dec. 11) as well as a pair of contests at the UTRGV South Padre Island Classic just prior to the holidays. The Falcons will face Texas A&M-Commerce (Dec. 19) and UTRGV (Dec. 20) in that tournament.
After a home game vs. Findlay (Dec. 30) wraps up the 2022 portion of the schedule, BGSU commences the 18-game conference slate on Wednesday, Jan. 4, with another trip to the state of Indiana to meet Ball State.
The Falcons will play two games each against seven MAC opponents, facing BSU, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan both at home and on the road.
BGSU will play single games against Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami and Ohio, hosting the Eagles and RedHawks and traveling to meet the Zips and Bobcats.
BGSU’s January schedule will include a pair of two-game homestands, as the Falcons will meet EMU (Jan. 7) at the Stroh to begin a stretch of four home contests in a five-game span.
BG will face Central Michigan four days later (Jan. 11), and after a trip to Akron (Jan. 14), the Orange and Brown will play the first of two games vs. the arch-rival Rockets on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
BGSU then hosts Kent State (Jan. 21) before playing road games against Buffalo (Jan. 25) and NIU (Jan. 28) to end the month.
February sees the Falcons host WMU (Feb. 1), MU (Feb. 4), NIU (Feb. 15) and UB (Feb. 25) while hitting the road for matchups with Ohio (Feb. 8), KSU (Feb. 11), WMU (Feb. 18) and CMU (Feb. 22).
BSU comes to the Stroh (March 1) to begin the March portion of the schedule, and the Falcons make the short trip north to face UT in the final regular-season game on Saturday, March 4.
The MAC Tournament begins four days later (Wednesday, March 8) in downtown Cleveland, and the league tourney championship game is set for Saturday, March 11.