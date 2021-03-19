ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Bowling Green women’s basketball team fell to Creighton 72-65 in the first round of the WNIT Friday afternoon.
This was the first time the Falcons were in national postseason play since 2014, where the Falcons made it to the quarterfinals of the WNIT.
Junior guard Kadie Hempfling led the Falcons with an all-around game as she scored a game-high 22 points and also finished with seven rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks.
Freshman guard Nyla Hampton almost doubled her season scoring average (8.6ppg) as she finished with 15 points on an efficient 7/11 shooting.
At the start of the game, it was a back-and-forth game and the Falcons had a 19-14 lead after the first quarter. BG forced nine Bluejay turnovers.
In the second, BG continued turning Creighton, and had a 17-3 lead in points off turnovers. Creighton fought back to gain a 34-33 lead at half.
At the start of the third quarter Creighton opened on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 45-36. The Falcons strung together a couple stops to cut it to four and that was the difference after the third.
The fourth was more of the same as Creighton saw their lead extend to 11 with just over four minutes left. BG was able to cut the lead to five, but it wasn’t enough as Creighton pulled away with the victory.
The Falcons will be back in action today against Dayton in the consolation bracket. Tip time is noon.