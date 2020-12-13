WEST LAFEYATTE, Ind. – Purdue held on for a 79-73 victory over the Bowling Green women’s basketball team Sunday afternoon.
The Boilermakers took an early 12-point lead and led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.
The Falcons began the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run and were within 62-60 with 6:14 remaining. Kadie Hempfling scored six of the 10 points in the run.
The Falcons would then get to within two points twice and three points twice, but could not take a lead.
The Boilermakers made six free throws in the final 26 seconds to secure the win.
For the game, both teams made 26 baskets, including nine 3-pointers each. The difference was Purdue’s 18-12 advantage from the free-throw line.
Elissa Brett and Lexi Fleming each scored 15 points for the Falcons. Hempfling added 14 points and Angela Perry finished with 12.
Brooke Moore led four Purdue double-figure scorers with 25 points, including four of the key free throws.
The Falcons, now 4-1, play at Morehead State on Saturday at noon.
PURDUE 79, BGSU 73
BGSU
Hempfling, 4-2-0—14; Perry, 4-4—12; Brett, 4-2-1—15; Lewis, 2-4—8; Fleming, 3-2-3—15; Trice, 0-0—0; Parker, 0-2-0—6; Spielman, 0-1-0—3. TOTALS: 17-9-12—73.
PURDUE
Diagne, 2-1—5; Moore, 2-4-9—25; Traylor, 2-1-5—12; Farquhar, 6-1—13; Layden, 2-3-0—13; Kyle, 3-2—8; Woltman, 0-0—0; Grant, 0-1-0—3; Stallings, 0-0—0; Gony, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 17-9-18—79.