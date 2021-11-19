Bowling Green State University hockey got back into the win column with an intense victory over Lake Superior State, 5-1, on Friday.
The game, played at the Slater Family Ice Arena, was filled with fights and penalties.
As the game went on, there was more pushing and shoving from the players. In the third period, there were nine penalties.
Head coach Ty Eigner was frustrated with the team for taking those penalties.
“It wasn’t like Lake Superior State was doing anything egregious and super cheat. They were just playing hockey. At the time, the scoreboard dictated that we should let the time run out. Let’s not turn this into something bigger than it needs to be,” Eigner said.
It took awhile for the Falcons to get on the board. During the first period, they had 13 shots on goal.
Many of the shots came on one-man advantages on a breakaway or the power play. They kept getting the right shots, but could not capitalize.
After about 20 shots on goal, senior Coale Norris scored to give the Falcons their first goal with about four minutes left in the second period.
Shortly after, sophomore Anton Malmstrom scored on a 4-on-4 to give BGSU a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission.
It was Malmstrom’s first goal of the season.
The line of Norris, senior Nathan Burke and freshman Austen Swankler produced a lot of opportunities for the Falcons. It wasn’t a shock one of them started the scoring run.
“We had some pressure going on early and that bled over into the second period. It got rolling from there,” Norris said.
In the third period, Norris and Burke each scored. Sophomore Ethan Scardina got one in to give the Falcons their fifth goal of the night.
The offense had 36 shots on goal in the game. Overall, they had 60 shots.
They didn’t capitalize on the power play, going 0 for 6. The even strength offense took care of the Lakers.
The penalty kill had a great night after being utilized heavily last weekend against Minnesota State.
They held the Lakers to 1 for 6 on the power play. The one Laker goal came on a 5-on-3 opportunity. Eigner said the penalty kill was good, but was unfair to junior goaltender Zack Rose to be in that position.
“You have a 5-on-3 and it’s hard for Zack. It’s hard for those guys to kill the penalty,” Eigner said.
The players felt the same way. Scardina applauded Rose’s effort in the game.
“We did our best to help out Rose. I thought he was a brick tonight. We really needed it from him tonight, especially in the third period,” Scardina said.
Rose finished the game with 24 saves facing 25 Laker shots. The win improves him to 5-1-2 as a starter.
BGSU will play LSS again Saturday at Slater Family Ice Arena. Puck will drop at 7:07 p.m.