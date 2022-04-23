Bowling Green State University baseball split a doubleheader with the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday that saw 15 innings played and 61 runs scored.
The Falcons won the first game by a score of 17-16. Originally set for seven innings, the game went into extras thanks to a Tyler Haas home run with two out in the seventh.
Western Michigan struck first with three runs in the top half of the eighth, but the Falcons stormed back to score four in the bottom half, walking it off on a Jack Krause single.
The offensive firepower carried into the second game, which was readjusted to seven innings after extras in the first game. WMU took game two 18-10.
HOW IT HAPPENED, GAME 1
The scoring was started by the Falcons in the first inning with a double to right center, scoring both Nathan Archer and Adam Fallon. Jack Krause later belted a two-run home run to right, making it 4-0.
A bases loaded walk in the first, drawn by Archer, pushed the BGSU lead to 5-0 after one.
Western Michigan hit a two-run home run in the second to answer, cutting the lead to 5-2.
The Falcons added to their tally in the bottom of the second. Krause grounded out, but a run crossed for his third RBI of the game to increase the lead to 6-2.
The Broncos added a pair in the top of the third to bring the score to 6-4 BGSU.
The Falcons once again quickly answered with Nathan Archer logging an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third to make it 7-4.
A two-run home run for Western Michigan in the fourth cut the lead down to one at 7-6.
WMU took the lead in the top of the fifth with three runs to push the score to 9-7.
Once again, the Falcons quickly responded. Fallon tripled down the right field line before a Kyle Gurney double to cut into the lead 9-8. Adam Furnas followed with a home run to left field, putting BGSU back on top 10-9.
The answering continued with Western Michigan hitting back-to-back home runs in the top of the sixth to make it 11-10 WMU.
In the bottom of the sixth, Justin Fugitt went station to station after a leadoff walk, scoring on a two-out single through the left side by Fallon to tie it up at 11-11.
The trading of runs stretched into the seventh with Western Michigan scoring two to go up 13-11.
Tyler Haas sent the game to extras with a two-out two-run home run to center field, tying it at 13-13 after seven.
Western Michigan took a 16-13 lead on a home run in the top of the eighth in extras.
Jared Johnson started the bottom half with a pinch hit double to left center before trading places with Nathan Archer for the first run of the inning.
Fallon then singled up the middle to score Archer, making it a 16-15 game in extras.
Another single, this time by Furnas, scored Fallon from second after a stolen base to knot it up at 16-16.
Krause delivered the game-winning base knock, bringing in Furnas after he advanced on a wild pitch with two outs in the inning to walk it off for the Falcons, 17-16.
STAT LEADERS, GAME 1
Adam Furnas: 3-for-5, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI
Jack Krause: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI
Nathan Archer: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI
Adam Fallon: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 3B, 2 RBI
Tyler Haas: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Kyle Gurney: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI
HOW IT HAPPENED, GAME 2
A sacrifice fly and two-run home run in the top of the first put Western Michigan on top to start, 3-0.
In the bottom of the first the Falcons added two runs of their own. Back-to-back singles by Nathan Archer and Adam Fallon to start the inning set the stage for an Adam Furnas RBI single. Nathan Rose then hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring the second run to cut the lead to 3-2.
The Broncos added three runs in the top of the third before a pitching change brought Nic Good to the mound with runners on first and second with one out, down 6-2.
Western Michigan added three more runs before the end of the inning, taking a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the third.
The bottom half of the inning saw Adam Furnas nearly belt a home run to straight away center. Instead, it hit off the wall for a double, scoring Gurney all the way from first.
Western Michigan had a solo home run to start the fourth as well as another run later in the inning to make it 11-3.
In the bottom half of the fourth, Furnas ripped a bases loaded, bases clearing double to right center, cutting the score to 11-6.
Western Michigan added three runs in the fifth to push the lead to 14-6.
Jack Krause immediately put Bowling Green back on the board with a solo home run to right field to begin the fifth inning, bringing the score to 14-7.
Justin Fugitt kept it going. After Tyler Ross reached one a walk, Fugitt sent a double to the left center gap, scoring Ross. Ryan Johnston followed suit with a double off the wall in left center, scoring Fugitt to make it 14-9.
In the top of the seventh, Western Michigan registered a three-run home run before an additional run to push their lead to 18-9.
In the bottom half of the seventh, Mason Montgomery had a pinch RBI single, bringing in Anthony Toma who had a pinch hit triple earlier in the inning.
STAT LEADERS, GAME 2
Adam Furnas: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI
Jack Krause: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Ryan Johnston: 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Justin Fugitt: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
FALCON STAT FACTS
Between the two games combined, Adam Furnas went an impressive 6-for-9 at the plate with four runs scored, three doubles, a home run and 10 RBI.
Adam Fallon stole two bases in the first game of the day, bringing his season total to 19. Fallon has yet to be caught stealing this season and is now tied for the top spot in the Mid-American Conference for steals in 2022.
Jack Krause logged a home run in each contest for Bowling Green. This marks the second time this season Krause has homered in consecutive games, doing so against Akron earlier this year. Krause now has a team-leading nine home runs this season.
The Falcons and Broncos will conclude the weekend series on Sunday at Steller Field. The game is set for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch with the theme being Day At The Beach.