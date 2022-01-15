The Falcons made it a close one Saturday at Slater Family Ice Arena.
After having a 2-0 lead in the third period, Bemidji State tied the game up just before the end of the period on a power play goal.
Bowling Green State University senior Sam Craggs ended the game with the golden goal.
Head coach Ty Eigner said the win helps them going forward in the standings race.
“If we don’t get any points out of tonight, then we would be in a really difficult task. For us to come back and win it the way we did was great,” Eigner said.
Freshman Christian Stoever had a stellar performance. In Friday’s game, Stoever was pulled after the first period after giving up two goals.
On Saturday, Stoever only gave up two goals in the third period. He had 33 saves while facing 35 shots.
“It was his first bit of adversity here. It’s never fun for a goalie to have that happen,” Eigner said.
The defense also stepped up for Stoever.
Through two periods, BSU only had 16 shots on goal. The Beavers had to earn their shots.
Senior Coale Norris said the plan for Saturday was to occupy the neutral and offensive zone more.
“If we get pucks behind them and we’re in their zone, we don’t have to play defense. The emphasis was to get pucks behind them and play tighter in the neutral zone,” Norris said.
For the game, BSU had 35 shots on goal. BGSU had 23 shots. Like the Beavers did on Friday, the Falcons made the most of their opportunities.
The special teams were better Saturday for the Falcons. Eigner said the team lost the special teams battle in Friday’s game.
Saturday was a different story. BGSU held BSU to 1 for 2 on their power plays. The Falcons went 1 for 4 on their power plays.
“Our special teams did a pretty good job. We need to continue to work at it and be better,” Eigner said. “Tonight, it didn’t cost us anything.”
Norris was the difference for most of the game. He had two goals in regulation. The last time he scored a goal in a game was on Nov. 19 against LSSU. In that game, he scored two goals.
Craggs’ goal got him a multi-point series. He had a goal in Friday’s game.
This was senior Evan Dougherty’s first series back. He only played in one game prior to Saturday’s.
At the start of the game, Dougherty joined the Norris and Burke line. As the game went on, Dougherty went back on the Collin and Fyten line.
Eigner said the line change was used to manage Dougherty’s playing time.
Dougherty said he will have a chance to get back to his old playing stamina with the bye week ahead.
“Being out for three months, you are a little out of shape. It just comes with it. This week will be good to get on the bike a little bit, skate a little extra and find my legs a little bit more,” Dougherty said.
The win in overtime gives the Falcons two points in the CCHA standings. They are in fourth place with 26 points. They are behind Michigan Tech by three points.
Just below the Falcons is Northern Michigan. The Wildcats are five points behind the Falcons.
BGSU will enter their last bye week of the season with a 12-9-3 record. Since getting swept by Ohio State University, the Falcons are 4-2.