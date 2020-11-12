BOWLING GREEN – The Bowling Green State University women's soccer program has signed six student-athletes to National Letters of Intent.
Jayden Bayes (Lakeland, Fla.), Kaysey Castro (Fishers, Ind.), Jaden Frigerio (Commerce, Mich.),Isabelle Gilmore (DeWitt, Mich.), Taylor Kenna (Akron, Ohio) and Sydney Schaeffer (Amherst, Ohio) will join the Falcon family for the 2021-22 academic year.
"We are really pleased with our 2021 class," said BGSU head coach Jimmy Walker. "With us coming in as a new staff late in the process, we have managed to lock in some really solid players."
Biographical sketches on each of the six newcomers...
JAYDEN BAYES | 5-4 | M | Lakeland, Fla. | Lakeland Christian
HIGH SCHOOL
Currently attends Lakeland Christian School ('21), where she has earned three letters to date for coaches Jason Streets and Kevin Wasilewski ... played on the varsity team beginning in sixth grade ... played for the Vikings for the next three years before playing for the development academy team during her freshman through junior seasons ... is returning to the high-school team for her senior year ... Vikings went a combined 58-10-5 during her three years ... had two assists as a sixth-grader, then had 17 goals and 12 assists for the varsity team as a seventh-grader ... the next year, had 10 goals and a team-leading 22 assists ... team posted Florida H.S. Class 1A State runner-up finishes during her sixth- and eighth-grade seasons, and advanced to the semifinals when she was in seventh grade ... earned all-county honors twice ... also has earned a pair of letters in cross country ... a Class 1A state qualifier in both years, helping the team to a fourth-place finish in the state as a junior ... National Honor Society ... also a member of the National English Honor Society.
PERSONAL
Born on June 29, 2003, in Lakeland, Fla. ... daughter of Jason and Mary Bayes ... plans to major in health/biology at BGSU ... the oldest of three daughters ... has a pair of sisters, Sarah and Lauren ... father was on the cross country and track teams at the Univ. of Missouri ... has played club ball for the West Florida Flames, and also played for the Girls US Developmental Academy from 2017 until it disbanded in 2020 ... favorite athlete is Julie Ertz ... lists her parents as her biggest influences.
BAYES ON BGSU
"I chose to attend BGSU because when I stepped on campus I fell in love with the college town atmosphere. I also felt like I had a good connection with the coaching staff at BG. When I took my campus visit, Van Wright made me feel welcomed and excited to join the BG family."
COACH WALKER ON BAYES
"Jayden is a very fit, hard-working utility player that we are very excited about. She has great experience playing in the DA down in Florida and is a player that is very good on set pieces. Jayden is a clever, technical two-footed player that will have a great engine for us on the field. Jayden aligns with our core values here at BG in that she is a great person, good student and tough as nails on the pitch!"
KAYSEY CASTRO | 5-8 | D | Fishers, Ind. | Fishers H.S.
HIGH SCHOOL
Attends Fishers H.S. ('21), where she has earned three letters for coach Ben Beasley ... a two-time team captain for the Tigers ... earned Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-District First-Team honors as a junior and a senior ... also has earned all-league (Hoosier Crossroads Conference) and all-county accolades.
PERSONAL
Born on May 23, 2003, in Fishers, Ind. ... daughter of Mark Castro and Dawn Bruh ... plans to major in exercise science at BGSU ... would like to become a physical therapist ... father played soccer at Indiana Wesleyan Univ. and is currently the head men's soccer coach at Marian Univ. ... mother played basketball and soccer at Indiana Wesleyan Univ. ... has an older brother, Zach Castro, and two younger sisters, Olivia Bruh and Sophia Bruh ... has played club soccer for Indiana Fire Juniors ... favorite athlete is Rose Lavelle.
CASTRO ON BGSU
"I chose BGSU because the coaches made a point during my visit that they wanted me to attend, and that they're always focused on future goals and working toward being the best you can be.."
COACH WALKER ON CASTRO
"Kaysey comes to BG from the Indiana Fire ECNL team. She is a tough ball-playing center back that is strong with both her left and right foot. Kaysey will provide great depth for us in the center back position. She reads the game very well and plays with a good maturity level for a young player coming into college. Kaysey will be a great fit for BG on the field, in the classroom and in our community."
JADEN FRIGERIO | 5-3 | M | Commerce, Mich. | Hartland H.S.
HIGH SCHOOL
Currently attends Hartland H.S. ('21) ... lettered in track, serving as a team captain and running the 4 x 200 Relay, and was a kicker on the football team for the Eagles ... has earned numerous Scholar-Athlete awards.
PERSONAL
Born on Nov. 21, 2003, in Commerce, Mich. ... daughter of David and Carrie Frigerio ... currently undecided upon a major at BGSU ... the youngest of three children ... has a brother, Joshua, and a sister, Alyssa ... father played baseball at Madonna Univ. ... has played club soccer for Michigan Hawks ... favorite athlete is Lionel Messi ... lists her father as her biggest influence.
FRIGERIO ON BGSU
"I chose to attend BGSU for the utter feeling of acceptance and joy while on campus and while speaking to current students. With a tight-knit community and family-like atmosphere, BG felt like a place I can call a home and truly mean it."
COACH WALKER ON FRIGERIO
"Jaden is a very skilled player coming in from national powerhouse Michigan Hawks. She has great experience at the club level playing in the ECNL against some of the best players in the country. Jaden can play in a central or wide position and will provide a lot of skill, a great IQ and a very quick change of pace. Jaden is a great student, fantastic young lady and a talented player."
ISABELLE GILMORE | 5-5 | M | DeWitt, Mich | DeWitt H.S.
HIGH SCHOOL
Attends DeWitt H.S. ('21), where she has earned two letters for coach Jamal Mubarakeh to date ... a two-time all-state first-team selection to date, she also earned all-district and all-region honors in both years ... has helped the Panthers to a combined record of 43-3-3 and a pair of league (Capital Area Activities Conference) championships over the last two years ... earned all-CAAC accolades in both years ... was the Lansing State Journal Dream Team Player of the Year in 2019 ... team won the district championship in both 2018 and '19 and the regional crown in '18 ... also has lettered in basketball, helping that team to a 57-10 overall mark, two CAAC crowns and one runner-up finish in her first three seasons ... basketball team went 20-2 in both 2018 and '19 ... named to the All-CAAC team on the hardwood last year after earning honorable mention the previous year ... helped that team to district and regional titles in 2019 ... a National Honor Society member ... also has earned the CAAC All-Academic Award on multiple occasions in both soccer and basketball.
PERSONAL
Born on Dec. 9, 2002, in Lansing, Mich. ... daughter of Mike and Jennifer Gilmore ... plans to major in business at BGSU ... the youngest of three children ... has a sister, Abigail, and a brother, Ryan ... Abigail is on the women's soccer team at Ferris State Univ. ... father played hockey collegiately at Michigan State Univ. and professionally with the New York Rangers ... has played club ball for Midwest United FC, captaining her team in 2020-21 ... has played AAU basketball for Capital City Express ... favorite athlete is Tom Brady.
GILMORE ON BGSU
"I chose to attend BGSU because it is a school that not only has great athletic programs, but also highly values academics. The school felt like home and I knew I would be comfortable spending my next four years at BG."
COACH WALKER ON GILMORE
"Isabelle comes to BG from Midwest United, who play in the Girls Academy. Isabelle is a very talented central midfielder who is good on the ball, has great vision and a great work ethic. Her roots as a Midwest kid bring a blue-collar mentality to our program and we are looking forward to having Isabelle with us. Isabelle ticks all the boxes for what we are looking for from players within our culture."
TAYLOR KENNA | 5-5 | D/M | Akron, Ohio | Revere H.S.
HIGH SCHOOL
Attends Revere H.S. ('21), where she will have earned three letters for coach Dave Howson ... helped the Minutemen to sectional and district titles in each of those three years (2017, 2018 and 2020) ... team earned regional runner-up finishes in both 2018 and '20 ... a two-time all Suburban Conference First-Team selection (2020 awards have not yet been announced) ... earned all-district first-team accolades as a sophomore after being named to the second team as a freshman ... did not play for RHS her junior year, instead playing for Internationals ... also plays basketball, earning all-conference honors in each of her first three years ... has captained both the soccer and basketball teams ... a three-year member of the OHSAA Athletic Leadership Council ... has made the honor roll in each of her first three years.
PERSONAL
Born on Nov. 11, 2002, in Akron, Ohio ... daughter of John and Kristy Kenna ... currently undecided upon a major at BGSU ... the second of four children ... has an older brother, Mason, a younger brother, Nate, and a younger sister, Grace ... mother played basketball at Millersville Univ. ... has played for Internationals SC for six years, helping that club to an ECNL Conference championship in 2017 and an ECNL North American championship the following year ... favorite athlete is LeBron James ... lists her family and her coaches as her greatest influences.
KENNA ON BGSU
"I chose BGSU because I wanted to play at a competitive soccer program with prestigious academics. I knew as soon as I visited BG, I wanted to be a part of the women's soccer program. What I loved most was hearing about work ethic and how hard the team trains, which is exactly what I am used to and wanted in a team."
COACH WALKER ON KENNA
"Taylor comes to BG from Internationals Soccer Club of the ECNL. She can play in a number of defensive positions and will provide additional depth to our defensive unit. Taylor has good strength on the ball and vision on the field. Taylor, like the rest of our 2021 class, is a fantastic young lady, and aligns with our culture and core values. We are excited for her to become part of our program!"
SYDNEY SCHAEFFER | D/M | Amherst, Ohio | Steele H.S.
HIGH SCHOOL
Attends Steele H.S. ('21), where she played for coach Gary Gonzalez ... had 10 goals and eight assists as a senior, helping the Comets to an 11-5-1 overall record ... earned All-Southwestern Conference Second-Team honors twice, earning honorable mention in one additional season ... also earned All-Greater Cleveland accolades ... also lettered in track and field.
PERSONAL
Born on Jan. 19, 2003, in Westlake, Ohio ... daughter of Scott Schaeffer and Samantha Davis ... currently undecided upon a major at BGSU ... the second of five children ... has an older brother, Shane, a younger brother, Milton, and younger sisters, Sabrina and Maisie ... has played club soccer for Cleveland FC ... favorite athlete is Julie Ertz ... lists her parents as her biggest influence.
SCHAEFFER ON BGSU
"I chose BGSU because I loved that I felt welcomed right when I took my first steps on campus, and it just feels like home to me."
COACH WALKER ON SCHAEFFER
"Sydney comes to BG after playing her club soccer in the National League for CFC. She can play in a number of positions and will provide depth in our wide areas. Syd has good size, strength and power for the D-I level and we are excited to see her transition to the college game.
Syd is another young lady that aligns with our core values of being a good person, student and player."
---
BGSU has won both the MAC regular-season and tournament titles in each of the last two seasons. The 2019 Falcons went 14-6-3 overall, tying the school record for wins for the second-straight season. BGSU was 10-1-0 in MAC regular-season play, tying the school record for conference wins, and the Falcons have become the first program in MAC history to win 10 league matches in back-to-back seasons.
The Falcons scored a school-record 46 goals in 2019, en route to the second league regular-season title and the fourth MAC Tournament crown in program history. Over the last three seasons, the Falcons are 41-18-7 overall, 26-6-1 in MAC regular-season matches and 32-7-3 in all games vs. conference foes.