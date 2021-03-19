The Bowling Green women’s volleyball team trailed two sets to one, needing to win the final two sets to escape with a victory inside the Stroh Center Friday evening.
The Falcons delivered, winning in five sets to remain unbeaten and clinch the No. 1 seed in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
Akron jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the fourth set, already leading two sets to one after dropping the initial set to the Falcons 25-17. Akron won the proceeding two sets 25-19 and 25-14 and seemed to be in complete control of the contest.
“We were not consistent. We were completely out of rhythm and it was just untypical us,” said Bowling Green head coach Danijela Tomic.
However, the Falcons battled back, taking their first lead of the fourth set at 14-13. Akron called their first timeout of the set down 16-14, but seemingly nothing would stop Bowling Green’s momentum.
Akron would be forced to call their second and final timeout of the set moments later, now trailing the Falcons 18-15 in a pivotal set. The Falcons closed out the fourth set 25-18 to force a fifth and final set.
Akron regained momentum, opening the final set by scoring first for the fourth time in five sets. They led 3-1 before Bowling Green charged back, leading to another Akron timeout. Bowling Green led 5-4 when Akron used it’s first timeout of the final set.
Akron called its second and final timeout of the fifth set trailing Bowling Green 10-6. Akron was awarded a point following a reversed call as a result of an Akron challenge, and scored again to close the gap to 10-8.
Bowling Green answered, but after Akron again closed the gap, this time to 11-10, Bowling Green called its first timeout of the final set.
Akron tied the fifth set 11-11 following Bowling Green’s timeout. Junior Katelyn Meyer’s kill to break the tie and give the Falcons a 12-11 however proved to be the final difference.
Akron was unable to tie or regain the lead, and the Falcons prevailed 15-13 in the fifth and final set to secure the victory and a regular season MAC Championship.
The win improves the Falcons 17-0 (17-0) this season. Bowling Green earned at least a share of the regular season MAC Championship for the third time in four years. The women’s volleyball team is off to best start in program history and currently experiencing the best start to a season in the history of BGSU Athletics.
Jaden Walz, a freshman making her first career start, recorded a game-high 44 assists. Walz and Petra Indrova recorded two service aces each. Indrova helped set the pace for the Falcons with a team-high 20 kills, 29 digs, and 23 points. Katie Kidwell recorded a team-high four blocks.
“Going through this kind of match, and winning in this kind of fashion, gives you that conviction,” coach Tomic added. “You build that trust among the team, among the teammates. You build that confidence, build that conviction, that we have the ability and are capable of coming back no matter what the score is.”
Bowling Green looks to keep their unprecedented winning streak alive as it hosts Akron tonight at 5.