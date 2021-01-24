It was 425 days since the Bowling Green volleyball team had played a meaningful match.
The Falcons got off to a good start in the 2021 Mid-American Conference season, beating Northern Illinois in five sets on Friday and on three sets Saturday.
“It feels great. We have been waiting for this day. … It feels amazing that we played against somebody else than us and to have some crowd behind us supporting us. It was awesome,” said sophomore Petra Indrova after Friday’s victory.
On Friday, the Falcons won the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-20. The Huskies then took the next two sets, 26-24 and 25-18.
BG was ahead 8-4 in the fifth set, but NIU tied the match at 8-8 and it was close the rest of the end. NIU was able to tie it at 13, before the Falcons won the last two points to secure the victory.
“We know five other people have our backs so that made it easier that we played as one,” Indrova said about the fifth set.
There was a lot of give and take in all five sets with only the fourth set finishing more than five points apart.
“That resiliency and the grit that our players showed is something that we are all very proud of,” said Danijela Tomic, who is in her ninth season as the head coach of the Falcons, after Friday’s win.
“The mental toughness that we showed in the fifth set is something that we are definitely going to be able to build on,” she added.
On Friday, the Falcons had a 67-52 edge in kills led by Eastwood High School graduate Katelyn Meyer, who led the way with 20 kills.
Katrin Trebichavask, a freshman, had 17 kills and Indrova finished with 16 kills and 11 digs.
Julie Walz added 21 digs and Hanna Laube had 51 assists on 122 Total Attack Attempts.
The Falcons had an 87-68 advantage on digs and had nine aces to four for the Huskies.
On Saturday, the Falcons downed NIU 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 to complete the weekend sweep.
In the first set, BG made a late 4-0 run to take a 23-16 and then finished with a 25-20 win. Meyer had seven kills in the opening set and the team had a 44.7 hitting percentage.
In the second set, the Falcons were again playing well with a 43.3 hitting percentage, including nine kills from Meyer.
In the third set, there were five ties and there were no lead changes in the set with the Falcons leading all the way.
For the match, Meyer led BG with 19 kills and only error on 38 attempts with a 47.4 hitting percentage.
Indrova added 16 kills with just one error on 24 attempts with aa 62.5 hitting percentage. She also registered her second double-double in two games with 13 digs.
Laube led the Falcons with 44 sets.
The Falcons held a 50-28 advantage in kills and a 41-40 edge in digs.
The Falcons will next play at Western Michigan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m.
The MAC is using back-to-back games for the 22-match regular season.
(Kyle Daniel Edmond from BGSU athletics contributed to the story.)