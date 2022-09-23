BGSU Volleyball 2021

File. Bowling Green head coach Danijela Tomic.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

KENT, Ohio — Bowling Green State University volleyball will begin conference play within the MAC for the 2022 season on the road with two matches against Kent State.

The Falcons and Golden Flashes will play two matches inside the M.A.C. Center. The first will be tonight with a 6 p.m. first serve before beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

