Bowling Green continues its fast start in Mid-American Conference volleyball, defeating Miami in three sets Thursday evening at the Stroh Center.
The Falcons posted wins of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-21 and are now 5-0. The RedHawks are 3-2.
“Well as always, I am very proud of our team. We really played well,” BG head coach Danijela Tomic said. “I don’t think again that we made all of our benchmarks. But we did put a lot of pressure on Miami with our serving behind the serving line which, was a big part of our game preparation.
“Offensively, I thought we were real aggressive. That was a big part of our success. I though Hanna Laube ran a very good offense,” she added.
The Falcons started well and with an 8-0 run had a 13-4 lead. Bowling Green continued its good play in the first set and got the 25-13 win.
Eastwood graduate Katelyn Meyer had five kills, Laube had 12 of her game-high 30 assists and Julia Walz had six digs.
“I told the team after the first set that we won pretty easily. We expected that they (Miami) were going to bounce back and just play more than they are capable of. … They have great individuals, great players and that’s what happened,” Tomic said.
In the second set, there were ties at 12-12 and 21-21, but the Falcons were able to squeeze out a 25-23 victory. Meyer had three of her team-high 11 kills in the second set, Laube had eight assists and Walz had five digs.
Miami started quickly in the third set, but BG rallied and with a Meyer kill, it was tied at 11. It was also tied at 13-13, 14-14 and 15-15 before the Falcons were able to take the lead and put the set away, 25-21. Meyer had three more kills in the third set. Laube had 12 assists and Walz had seven digs for a team-high 18 digs.
“I was very, very pleased again with our resiliency,’’ Tomic said. “We didn’t do everything that we are capable of, but our composure was very good throughout the match the whole time.
“And even when we were in the third set. I believe we were four points down and we were playing the catchup game,” she continued. “We played point-to-point and we were able to close the gap and take a lead.”
Tomic was pleased with the way several of the substitutes were able to help the team win in the third and final set.
“I thought everybody who played did their job,” Tomic said. “But there are some things that we have to talk about … and make some adjustments like we always do after the first match.
“I’m not surprised. I am very confident when we call players to come in and do a subbing and do exactly what they can do,” Tomic added. “We see to those things in practice everyday … It starts in practice. You cannot show up on Thursday and Friday and expect you are just going to play.”
Even when the Falcons were behind in the third set, Laube said the team was very calm.
“We knew that we could win the set … We had a job and we wanted to get it done,” Laube said. “We know that we have to keep pushing because this is a tough conference.”
NOTES: In BG’s five wins, the last four have been three sets victories … The Falcons host Miami Friday at 5 p.m. at the Stroh Center … Meyer has been the MAC East Division player of the week for the first two weeks of this season.