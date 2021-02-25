KENT – The Bowling Green women’s volleyball team was able to survive a tough five-set match against Kent State Thursday evening.
The Falcons came into the match one of the two top teams in the Mid-American Conference at 9-0 and the Golden Flashes were 8-1.
Things went very well for the Falcons in the first two sets, winning 25-16, 25-19. Kent State then countered with victories of 25-23 and 29-27.
The Falcons won the fifth set 15-13.
In the first two sets, Jacqueline Askin led the way with eight kills while Petra Indrova and Katelyn Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, each had seven kills. Hanna Laube had 25 assists in the first two sets and Jaden Walz had 12 digs.
In the third and fourth sets Meyer had eight kills, Askin added five and Indrova had four. Laube had 17 assists in the two sets and Walz had 14 digs.
In the fifth set it was tied at 5 and then the Falcons moved ahead on leads of 10-5 and 13-9. Later in the set, Savannah Matthews scored twice on kills for the Golden Flashes around a kill by Indrova to give the Falcons a 14-13 lead.
For the winning point, Kent State had an attack error from Morgan Copley as Askin and Katie Kidwell made the block for the 15-13 win.
For the match, Meyer finished with 17 kills, Askin had 15 and Indrova added 14. Askin also had her two aces of the season. Laube had 49 assists and 13 digs for her second double-double of the year. Walz finished with 26 digs.
Matthews led the way for the Golden Flashes with 22 kills. Copley had 17 kills. Alex Haffner had 45 assists and 19 digs while Erin Gardner had 20 digs.
With her nine block assists, Kidwell is now fourth on the all-time career block list with 381. The nine blocks also put Kidwell’s career block total of 442, tied for sixth.
The MAC start this season has tied the 2011-12 women’s basketball team for the best conference start in all of BGSU athletics over the last 10 years.
The two teams will play again Friday at Kent State with a 5 p.m. start.