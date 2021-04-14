OMAHA, Neb. – Bowling Green fell to Weber State in four sets (18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25) in a highly-competitive matchup of teams that had only lost a combined two times headed into their first-round showdown in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.
“I hope this fuels that fire to continue learning and getting better and making our team stronger and stronger,” said BG head coach Danijela Tomic.
Weber State (19-1) scored a service ace on the opening point of the match, but senior Jacqueline Askin continued her mightily impressive play from the MAC tournament and piled up kills early on as Bowling Green jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the opening set.
Junior Hanna Laube’s kill extended the lead to 8-4. Weber State charged back to take the lead before the Wildcats’ third service error tied it back up 12-12.
Weber State’s kill pushed the Wildcats ahead once more, 13-12, but a kill from senior Katie Kidwell again tied, 13-13. Laube would tie the set 14-14 with another kill. Laube then recorded two more kills.
Weber State would take their first multi-point lead at 18-16 before BGSU’s Katelyn Meyer, an Eastwood grad, registered a kill to bring the Falcons within one. Weber State then recorded four-straight kills to bump the lead to 22-17.
Another kill made it 23-18 Weber State following an attack error that got Bowling Green back on the board. The Wildcats recorded a service ace, capping a 9-2 run and giving Weber State the first set, 25-18.
Weber State again scored the opening point in the second set. Sophomore Petra Indrova recorded her first kill of the match with a blast that gave the Falcons their first point of the set, trailing 3-1.
A block on an Indrova kill attempt gave the Wildcats a 5-1 lead in the second set. Tomic called the first timeout for the Falcons, who trailed 8-3 after committing consecutive attack errors.
Kidwell, Meyer and freshman Katrin Trebichavska, a reserve, then got three kills.
Weber State was forced to use a timeout, with the score 11-10.
Trebichavska’s kill capped a 5-0 run for the Falcons and tied the set. Weber State answered, followed by an Askin kill.
Junior Julia Walz recorded a service ace to give the Falcons their first lead of the second set, 13-12.
Senior Kerstie Shaw recorded another service ace for the Falcons to give them their largest lead of the second set at 16-13. Weber State answered with a 3-0 run to tie the second set 16-16.
A long-contested point went in Weber State’s favor, pushing their run to 4-0 and giving the Wildcats the lead 17-16. Kidwell’s kill tied it back up for the Falcons 17-17.
As Weber State again took the lead, a kill from a leaping Meyer tied the second set yet again, 18-18. Weber State regained the lead only for Meyer to register another kill and tie it 19-19.
Another Weber State point, another Meyer kill, and the set was tied 20-20. Askin would break the back and forth between the Wildcats and Meyer with a kill, and following a Weber State attack error, the Falcons now led 22-20. Weber State used their second and final timeout.
Sophomore Yelianiz Torres then recorded a service ace that was originally awarded to Weber State as a service error before Tomic’s challenge gave the point back to the Falcons following a review.
Askin’s kill gave the Falcons the 25-22 set victory.
Weber State raced out to a 3-0 lead for the second-straight set. Trebichavska’s kill got the Falcons on the board, and two kills from Kidwell brought the Falcons within one.
Kidwell’s service ace tied the set 7-7 for Bowling Green. The Falcons took their first lead of the set 9-8 following an attack error from Weber State. Meyer’s kill tied the set 10-10.
Kidwell and Laube blocked an attack attempt from Weber State, giving the Falcons a 15-14 lead
Weber State took the lead with two-straight points, but another block from Kidwell and Laube tied the third set 16-16.
Back-to-back kills for the Falcons tied the third set 18-18 following another two-straight points from Weber State.
Trebichavska’s incredible individual effort resulted in a kill that stopped a 4-0 run for Weber State. A second-straight kill for Trebichavska cut Weber State’s lead to two points at 22-20.
Kidwell and Trebichavska teamed up for a block that brought the Falcons within one point, 23-22, but Weber State held on to take the third set 25-22.
Tomic was forced to use her first timeout of the fourth set early, with Weber State taking the opening point for the fourth-straight set and jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
Kidwell’s dropshot for a kill began a 3-0 run for the Falcons that brought them to within two points. However, another 4-0 run for Weber State led to Tomic using her final timeout of the set, trailing 11-5.
The Falcons scored seven out of eight points to bring the fourth set to 24-21.
BG was unable to string together quite enough momentum to stage a comeback, with Weber State eventually taking the set and opening round match 3-1, ending the Falcons’ historic season.
“We will be playing in postseason, this is (what) it looks like,” said Tomic when asked about what she hopes her returning players will take from this experience. “This is just a stepping stone.”
Askin finished with a team-high 16.5 points and 16 kills, with Meyer adding 11 kills and Kidwell adding 10. Kidwell added five block assists, falling just four block assists short of the all-time program record for her career.
The Falcons finished the season 22-2 as both regular season and tournament MAC champions. Their 18-0 start is the greatest start to season in BGSU athletics.