That's why they call them rivalry games.
Bowling Green women’s volleyball experienced arguably its toughest challenge to date, facing both historical immortality and their biggest rival inside the Stroh Center Tuesday night.
Toledo punched first — and punched hard — landing a 25-19 victory in the first set that provided all momentum necessary to dethrone the Mid-American Conference’s number one overall seed headed into the conference tournament, Bowling Green.
A back-and-forth opening set saw Toledo lead 12-10 before star Katelyn Meyer fell victim to three consecutive attack errors. Toledo led 15-10 when the first stoppage in play occurred due to a media timeout.
“Katelyn is a warrior,” Bowling Green head coach Danijela Tomic said of her 5’10” junior from Pemberville.
Bowling Green would score three points out of the media timeout, closing the gap to 15-13. That would be as close as the Falcons would get, as the Rockets finished on a roll to take the initial set 25-19.
While the second set proved again be back and forth to start, Toledo would push an early lead to 6-3 after an attack error against Senior Katie Kidwell. With their backs completely up against the wall, Bowling Green found a way to respond.
Another 3-point rally for the Falcons tied the second set early at 6-6; however, this time the Falcons were able to capitalize on the momentum. Meyer’s kill gave the Falcons a 7-6 lead after a long-contested point erupted the Stroh Center with cheers from the Bowling Green faithful.
Meyer’s second-consecutive kill to give the Falcons an 8-6 lead proved to be the difference in momentum, as Toledo never again closed to lead to within two points. Petra Indrova’s kill to push the Falcons lead to 13-10 was the eventual breaking point of the second set. The Falcons raced out to a 21-14 lead before staving off a late Toledo charge to win the second set 25-20.
The third set proved to be an outright slugfest, with the lead and the entire match in the balance with seemingly every single point. This time, it was the Falcons who began with the early lead, at 6-3. Meyer’s kill gave BGSU a 7-5 lead and it seemed as though the Falcons were ready to roll.
Toledo, led in part by Bowling Green native and true freshman Payton Morman, would fight back to take leads at 9-8, 10-9, 11-10, 12-10 and 13-11 in the third set. With Bowling Green now trailing, an Indrova kill and back-to-back attack errors gave Bowling Green a 14-13 advantage.
Meyer’s kill pushed the lead to 15-13 for the Falcons in the pivotal third set before a media timeout brought a stoppage in play. Multiple attack errors out of the timeout pushed the lead to 17-13 for the Falcons. After a Toledo answer, yet another Meyer kill made it 18-14 and forced Toledo to call it’s first timeout of the set.
Indrova recorded another clutch kill, extending the Falcons lead to 20-17 in the third set after another pesky Toledo run. Toledo called its second and final timeout of the set trailing Bowling Green 21-17. Toledo fired back with three straight kills, forcing Bowling Green to call its first timeout of the set now only leading 21-20.
Following a service and attack error by Toledo following the timeout, Bowling Green led 23-20. Toledo’s kill brought the set to 23-21 before Senior Jacqueline Askin’s kill made it 24-22. Toledo again recorded a kill but their attack error gave the Falcons a 25-22 set victory.
For the fourth straight set, the match began 2-2 as the teams gave everything one could hope for in a rivalry game. The set remained tied 4-4 when Toledo began to make its move, including a service ace to give them their third straight point and a 6-4 lead early on.
Meyer’s kill brought the set back within one point but a highly contested point ended with a Toledo kill and a 7-5 lead for the Rockets. The Falcons called their first timeout of the set down 8-5 after another service ace by Toledo.
The teams traded more punches after Bowling Green’s timeout, with a Meyer kill keeping the score close at 9-7 in favor of Toledo. Despite great defensive effort, the Falcons lost a tough point which saw Toledo now lead 11-7. BG called it’s second and final timeout of the fourth set down 12-7 after consecutive kills from Toledo.
Toledo led 14-8 before two kills from Askin brought the score to 14-10. Senior Katie Kidwell and Meyer each recorded a kill to close the gap to 16-12 following Toledo answers. Two straight kills by Toledo gave them a five-point cushion at 18-13 that they would use to carry the fourth set and eventually win 25-18.
The fifth and final set to determine who would walk away from this classic lived up to the billing provided by the previous four sets. Indrova’s kill to open the fifth set gave the Falcons a boost when they desperately needed it, but Toledo was able to respond and take a 4-2 lead. Askin’s kill sparked the Falcons, who scored three straight points to take a 5-4 lead following Junior Hanna Laube and Kidwell’s block to force a Toledo attack error.
Toledo’s kill tied it 5-5 in the fifth and final set. Askin and Meyer kills, respectively, pushed the Falcons out front 7-5, forcing a Toledo timeout. Toledo answered out of the timeout, and the two teams continued to slug it out until Toledo took a 10-9 lead following back-to-back kills, forcing the Falcon’s to call their first timeout of the final set.
The Falcons would use their second and final timeout of the final set after falling behind 12-9. The Rockets would go on to defeat the Falcons in the final set 15-11, winning the match 3-2 (25-19, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18, 15-11).
Meyer and Askin ended with 18 kills each, with Indrova adding 14. Laube had 49 assists for the Falcons in her return to the lineup. Meyer led the way with 19 points for the Falcons. Askin and Indrova added 18.5 and 14.5 points each.
“I just hope that we learn from this match. Champions have to show up every day to compete,” Tomic said. “You can’t take days off, or take it easy, because you’re going to learn the lesson the hard way, and that’s what happened tonight.”
The Falcons, now 18-1 (18-1), conclude their regular season with a two-game series at Buffalo. The first game is set for Friday at 6 p m. in Buffalo.